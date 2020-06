Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

A huge single family house nestled in a Fairfax Station, Cul-De-Sac. Close to Ft. Belvoir, D.C, Pentagon, and Quantico Marine Base. Great neighbor and great school district! Over 5,000 finished sqft. The kitchen leads to a large deck where a relaxing view of nearby foliage awaits. Huge fully finished walk-out basement includes an extra bedroom and a full bathroom. Military discount available. The tenant has children so please excuse clutter inside of the home.