43628 SCARLET SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Brick front, mid level entry, 3 finished levels w bump-outs * 1 car garage with opener * Deck backing to trees-furniture remains * New carpet in the master bedroom, living room and sunroom * Master suite with sitting area, walk in closet and bath with separate tub and shower * Br 2 and 3 open to one another, but can be closed in * Finished lower level with powder room, bump out with fireplace and rec room * Fenced yard with patio and hot tub * For a 3 year lease owner w paint bedrooms in tenant's color paint choice. Liv room sofa can convey.