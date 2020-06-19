All apartments in South Riding
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:21 PM

43579 WHEAT BERRY TERRACE

43579 Wheat Berry Terrace · (703) 766-2710
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

43579 Wheat Berry Terrace, South Riding, VA 20152

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2220 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Sun Filled Three Level Townhouse with Two Car Garage. Four Bedrooms and 3.5 Baths. Hardwood Floors. Breakfast/Sitting Area next to Kitchen with access to Balcony. East Gate Community with Pool. Close to Shopping Center & Restaurants. Available Immediately. Kindly, Non Smokers and No Pets.Breakfast Area, Dining Area, Master Bath(s), Upgraded Counter tops, Window Treatments, Wood Floors, Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Exhaust Fan, Microwave, Refrigerator, Stove. walking to restaurants and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43579 WHEAT BERRY TERRACE have any available units?
43579 WHEAT BERRY TERRACE has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 43579 WHEAT BERRY TERRACE have?
Some of 43579 WHEAT BERRY TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43579 WHEAT BERRY TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
43579 WHEAT BERRY TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43579 WHEAT BERRY TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 43579 WHEAT BERRY TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 43579 WHEAT BERRY TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 43579 WHEAT BERRY TERRACE offers parking.
Does 43579 WHEAT BERRY TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43579 WHEAT BERRY TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43579 WHEAT BERRY TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 43579 WHEAT BERRY TERRACE has a pool.
Does 43579 WHEAT BERRY TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 43579 WHEAT BERRY TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 43579 WHEAT BERRY TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43579 WHEAT BERRY TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 43579 WHEAT BERRY TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43579 WHEAT BERRY TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
