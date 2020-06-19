43579 WHEAT BERRY TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Sun Filled Three Level Townhouse with Two Car Garage. Four Bedrooms and 3.5 Baths. Hardwood Floors. Breakfast/Sitting Area next to Kitchen with access to Balcony. East Gate Community with Pool. Close to Shopping Center & Restaurants. Available Immediately. Kindly, Non Smokers and No Pets.Breakfast Area, Dining Area, Master Bath(s), Upgraded Counter tops, Window Treatments, Wood Floors, Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Exhaust Fan, Microwave, Refrigerator, Stove. walking to restaurants and public transportation.