Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great Opportunity is knocking.. NV Rothchild model with spectacular sunset & Golf Course views .Location! Location! Location! - right on the golf Couse. Beautiful hardwood floors on main level. Kitchen w/island breakfast area w/view to Golf Course. Lots of room with the open floor concept. Come take a look. There is even a walk out deck to relax and view the course. The master suite has large 2 walk in closets. Great commuter spot as well. Call today to make this your new home. Park your car in the garage and relax.