42903 PAMPLIN TERRACE

Three bedroom, three and one half bath townhouse/condo in sought after South Riding. Bright, open floor plan. Kitchen has granite counters and upgraded stainless steel appliances. Main level has hardwood floors, crown molding and upgraded lighting. Large balcony off kitchen. Laundry located on main level. Upper level master suites have vaulted ceilings. Luxury en-suite master bath has dual sinks, separate shower and soaking tub. Lower level bedroom with en-suite bath affords privacy. Two car garage plus plenty of street parking. Stones throw from shopping, restaurants, Route 50 and Loudoun County Parkway. Take advantage of ALL of South Riding's amenities. No pets. $45 per adult application fee. Proof of renters insurance.