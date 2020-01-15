All apartments in South Riding
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:44 AM

42903 PAMPLIN TERRACE

42903 Pamplin Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

42903 Pamplin Terrace, South Riding, VA 20152
South Riding

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three bedroom, three and one half bath townhouse/condo in sought after South Riding. Bright, open floor plan. Kitchen has granite counters and upgraded stainless steel appliances. Main level has hardwood floors, crown molding and upgraded lighting. Large balcony off kitchen. Laundry located on main level. Upper level master suites have vaulted ceilings. Luxury en-suite master bath has dual sinks, separate shower and soaking tub. Lower level bedroom with en-suite bath affords privacy. Two car garage plus plenty of street parking. Stones throw from shopping, restaurants, Route 50 and Loudoun County Parkway. Take advantage of ALL of South Riding's amenities. No pets. $45 per adult application fee. Proof of renters insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42903 PAMPLIN TERRACE have any available units?
42903 PAMPLIN TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 42903 PAMPLIN TERRACE have?
Some of 42903 PAMPLIN TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42903 PAMPLIN TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
42903 PAMPLIN TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42903 PAMPLIN TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 42903 PAMPLIN TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 42903 PAMPLIN TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 42903 PAMPLIN TERRACE offers parking.
Does 42903 PAMPLIN TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42903 PAMPLIN TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42903 PAMPLIN TERRACE have a pool?
No, 42903 PAMPLIN TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 42903 PAMPLIN TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 42903 PAMPLIN TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 42903 PAMPLIN TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42903 PAMPLIN TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 42903 PAMPLIN TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42903 PAMPLIN TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
