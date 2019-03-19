42591 VOORMEADE TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

An Elegant, Scenic Lake View Townhome. 5 Bedrooms, 4.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Townhome with 4200+ Sqft on 3 Finished Levels/ Main Level Interior Features Include an Impressive Open Foyer/ Hardwood Flooring/ Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, 5 Burner Cooktop, Wall Oven, Entertaining Island & Walk-in Pantry/ Family Room off Kitchen/ Separate Living and Dining Room Areas/ The Upper Level features Four Large Bedrooms, Three Full Baths and Laundry Room/ The Master Suite with Tray Ceiling Has Large Divided Walk-in Closet and Luxury Bath with Double Bowl Vanity, 5 Head Walk-in Shower and Separate Tub/ Bedroom Two Has Private Hall and Walk-in Closet while Bedroom 4 Has Its Own Private Bath/ The Lower Level Offers a Large Recreation Room, Full Bath, 5th Bedroom/Den with Hardwood Flooring and Amazing Storage Space with Lots of Shelving and Utility Sink/ All Full Baths have Tile Flooring and Granite Tops/ Enjoy Community Amenities. Walk to the New Dulles South Recreation and Community Center. Shopping, Banks and Restaurants are Less Than a Mile Away. Perfect Commuter Location Just off Route 50, Loudoun Country Pkwy(606) and Braddock Road/ Absolute Must See!