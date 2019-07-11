Wow! Are you looking for that pristine TH with the perfect lot and entertainment area? This is it! Gourmet kitchen with stainless steal appliances and granite counter tops. Gleaming hardwood floors. Popular open floor plan. Luxury owners suite with spa like bath. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Oversized lower level recreational room with walk out basement to private patio great for entertaining. Walking distance to community pool and much more. This one won't last!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 42306 SHOOVER SQUARE have any available units?
42306 SHOOVER SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 42306 SHOOVER SQUARE have?
Some of 42306 SHOOVER SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
