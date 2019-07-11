All apartments in South Riding
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:12 AM

42306 SHOOVER SQUARE

42306 Shoover Square · No Longer Available
Location

42306 Shoover Square, South Riding, VA 20152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Wow! Are you looking for that pristine TH with the perfect lot and entertainment area? This is it! Gourmet kitchen with stainless steal appliances and granite counter tops. Gleaming hardwood floors. Popular open floor plan. Luxury owners suite with spa like bath. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Oversized lower level recreational room with walk out basement to private patio great for entertaining. Walking distance to community pool and much more. This one won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42306 SHOOVER SQUARE have any available units?
42306 SHOOVER SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 42306 SHOOVER SQUARE have?
Some of 42306 SHOOVER SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42306 SHOOVER SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
42306 SHOOVER SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42306 SHOOVER SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 42306 SHOOVER SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 42306 SHOOVER SQUARE offer parking?
No, 42306 SHOOVER SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 42306 SHOOVER SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42306 SHOOVER SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42306 SHOOVER SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 42306 SHOOVER SQUARE has a pool.
Does 42306 SHOOVER SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 42306 SHOOVER SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 42306 SHOOVER SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42306 SHOOVER SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 42306 SHOOVER SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42306 SHOOVER SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
