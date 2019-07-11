42306 SHOOVER SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

Wow! Are you looking for that pristine TH with the perfect lot and entertainment area? This is it! Gourmet kitchen with stainless steal appliances and granite counter tops. Gleaming hardwood floors. Popular open floor plan. Luxury owners suite with spa like bath. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Oversized lower level recreational room with walk out basement to private patio great for entertaining. Walking distance to community pool and much more. This one won't last!