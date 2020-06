Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 BR, 2 level condo with garage in great neighborhood. Newer paint and carpet throughout. Gleaming hardwoods on light filled first level. Nice kitchen with granite counters and SS appliances. Huge amount of space upstairs with 3 well sized bedrooms. Wonderful location and close to shopping and many other conveniences.