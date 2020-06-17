All apartments in South Riding
25287 NESTING SQUARE

25287 Nesting Square · No Longer Available
Location

25287 Nesting Square, South Riding, VA 20152
South Riding

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WATER VIEW **Beautiful Single house size**LOTS of natural lights. A beautiful End unit w/ OPEN VIEW.A popular golf course community. LARGE EXTENSION BUMP OUT ON ALL 3 LEVELS. 3 Bedrooms with 2 Full AND 2 half bath, HARDWOOD Floor throughout main level &upper level, Huge wrap around deck off the kitchen with beautiful landscape view, Huge master bedroom walk-in closet. Master bath with dual vanity sink, separate shower and tub. BEDROOMS, Dining and living,sunroom area with water view. Kitchen w/granite,42"cabinets, breakfast area, Walkout level basement, and spacious room could be an extra bedroom.Oversized 2 car garage. Dual HVAC systems.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25287 NESTING SQUARE have any available units?
25287 NESTING SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 25287 NESTING SQUARE have?
Some of 25287 NESTING SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25287 NESTING SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
25287 NESTING SQUARE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25287 NESTING SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 25287 NESTING SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 25287 NESTING SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 25287 NESTING SQUARE does offer parking.
Does 25287 NESTING SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25287 NESTING SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25287 NESTING SQUARE have a pool?
No, 25287 NESTING SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 25287 NESTING SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 25287 NESTING SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 25287 NESTING SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25287 NESTING SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 25287 NESTING SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25287 NESTING SQUARE has units with air conditioning.
