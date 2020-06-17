25287 NESTING SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

WATER VIEW **Beautiful Single house size**LOTS of natural lights. A beautiful End unit w/ OPEN VIEW.A popular golf course community. LARGE EXTENSION BUMP OUT ON ALL 3 LEVELS. 3 Bedrooms with 2 Full AND 2 half bath, HARDWOOD Floor throughout main level &upper level, Huge wrap around deck off the kitchen with beautiful landscape view, Huge master bedroom walk-in closet. Master bath with dual vanity sink, separate shower and tub. BEDROOMS, Dining and living,sunroom area with water view. Kitchen w/granite,42"cabinets, breakfast area, Walkout level basement, and spacious room could be an extra bedroom.Oversized 2 car garage. Dual HVAC systems.