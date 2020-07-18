All apartments in Sandston
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:03 PM

319 Seabury Avenue

319 Seabury Avenue · (804) 559-2665
Location

319 Seabury Avenue, Sandston, VA 23150

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1116 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Newly renovated Henrico County rancher in an incredibly convenient location! New kitchen floor, cabinets, counter tops and stainless appliances! Fresh paint throughout! New carpet in all bedrooms! Brand new half bath added off of utility room! Storage shed in back. Shopping, dining and interstate access are all extremely close by. Credit score of 600 or higher is required, as well as verifiable monthly income of at least three times the rental amount. Good references required. Call Heather at 559-2665 with any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

