2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:48 PM
24 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Prince George, VA
Last updated June 4 at 02:07pm
3 Units Available
Branchester Lakes
6797 Lake Rd, Prince George, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
947 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with in-unit washers and dryers, spacious kitchens, and private patios. Ample community amenities, including a pool and gym. Easy access to I-295. By Fort Lee Golf Course.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6528 Commons Drive
6528 Commons Drive, Prince George, VA
2 Bedrooms
$795
1100 sqft
6528 Commons Drive Available 07/08/20 COMING SOON IN PRINCE GEORGE COMMONS TOWNHOMES! >>>CANNOT LOOK AT OR APPLY FOR UNTIL 07/08/2020 - PRINCE GEORGE COMMONS TOWNHOUSE 2 BR, 1.5 BA, Living room, kitchen w/stove, refrigerator & dishwasher.
Results within 1 mile of Prince George
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6301 Bull Hill Road
6301 Bull Hill Road, Prince George County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
828 sqft
6301 Bull Hill Road Available 07/08/20 DUPLEX COMING SOON IN PRINCE GEORGE! >>>CANNOT LOOK AT OR APPLY FOR UNTIL 7/8/2019<<< - 2BR, 1BA Duplex in Prince George! Living Room, Kitchen with Stove and Refrigerator.
Results within 5 miles of Prince George
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
2 Units Available
Twin Rivers
600 Winston Churchill Dr, Hopewell, VA
2 Bedrooms
$755
900 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hopewell
1 Unit Available
808 Terrace Ave.
808 Terrace Avenue, Hopewell, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
775 sqft
HOUSE AVAILABLE NOW IN HOPEWELL! - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, stove in eat in kitchen, family room, large corner lot, electric baseboard heat, No A/C Provided (Tenant will have to get their own at their expense) washer/dryer hookups. Section 8 Accepted.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hopewell
1 Unit Available
1631 Autumn Dr.
1631 Autumn Woods Drive, Hopewell, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
912 sqft
ATTACHED 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE AVAILABLE NOW. - VIEW BY APPOINTMENT - 2 bedroom, 1 bath, Family room, kitchen with stove, refrigerator & dishwasher, laundry closet with washer/dryer hook-ups. Total electric with heat pump and central air.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hopewell
1 Unit Available
1201 Edgewood Boulevard
1201 Edgewood Blvd, Hopewell, VA
2 Bedrooms
$975
770 sqft
Duplex Convenient to Ft. Lee - Renovated 2 bedroom duplex with central heat and air, hardwood floors throughout, and large living room. Quiet street. No pets allowed. No smoking. ALL VIEWINGS ARE SCHEDULED THROUGH OUR WEBSITE AT SPRENTALS.
Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
419 Briarwood Cir.
419 Briarwood Circle, Prince George County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
874 sqft
2 bedroom Duplex in Prince George **CANNOT APPLY FOR OR VIEW UNTIL 4/7/2020** - 2 BR, 1 BA, Living room, kitchen with refrigerator, gas stove, laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Gas heat/Forced hot air, central A/C. No pets allowed.
Results within 10 miles of Prince George
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Tanglewood Apartments
1700 Johnson Rd, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$835
926 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Enjoy the best of both worlds at Tanglewood Apartments – our community is nestled in a quiet, peaceful area but only minutes away from the convenience of the city of Petersburg.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Enon
42 Units Available
Rivermont Crossing
1530 River Tree Dr, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1062 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rivermont Crossing in Chester. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:43pm
9 Units Available
Perry Street Lofts
109 Perry St, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$870
880 sqft
At Perry Street Lofts we strive to provide simple luxury to those seeking quality apartment living in the Petersburg area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
Oak Hill
4 Units Available
Riverview Apartments
205 Archer Ave, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
891 sqft
theres no place like the Riverview Apartments in Colonial Heights, VA.
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
2 Units Available
Ivy Gates Apartments
101 Ivy Ln, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$920
1369 sqft
Apartments with newly-renovated kitchens, fireplaces and private entrances are available at this community. There's also a playground, picnic area and swimming pool on-site. South Crater Square Shopping Center and Interstate 95 are both easily reached.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
3 Units Available
Chesterfield Gardens
2260 Golden Garden Cir, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1008 sqft
Located just minutes from I-95, I-295 and highway 288 for shopping and dining. Community features 24 hour gym, parking, tennis court and Google fiber connection. New construction!
Last updated June 12 at 12:53am
Contact for Availability
Commerce Street Apartments
607 Commerce Street, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Commerce Street Apartments in Petersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Shepherd Stadium
Contact for Availability
Branders Bridge Apartments
1400 Branders Bridge Rd, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
757 sqft
Branders Bridge offers large, newly renovated, 2-story, townhomes! Each home is equipped with all new appliances, new heating and cooling system, and new front loaded washer and dryer! Our spacious bedrooms include a ceiling fan, just one of many
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Windham Hills Apartments
439 Roundtop Ave, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$699
750 sqft
Comfortable and affordable are two words that easily describe living at Windham Hills Apartment Homes in Petersburg. Comfortable? You?ll enjoy abundant living and storage space; bright, large rooms, and an eat-in kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Summit Pointe
523 Summit St, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$649
Petersburgs newest renovation is here! Spacious apartments located in beautiful community with tons of courtyards! Minutes from I-85 & I-95, Ft.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Jefferson South of the James
1800 Boydton Plank Rd, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$825
950 sqft
JSOJ is located in Petersburg, Virginia only 5 minutes to Old Towne, 7 minutes to The Fort Lee Military base, & 10 minutes to Southpark. Easy access to I-95, I-85, & Rt.
Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Westover-Snead
Contact for Availability
Colonial Court
64 Colonial Ct, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$670
800 sqft
Spacious, two story, town home community located in Colonial Heights, VA. Each of our two bedroom, one bath town homes are 800 sq. ft. Each bedroom is fully carpeted with a ceiling fan.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Crater Square Apartments
1025 S Crater Rd, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$849
Conveniently located to I-95, Crater Square Apartments and Townhomes are close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment in Old Town Petersburg and Southpark Mall. Select from one of our several floor plans.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1450 Halifax Street 5
1450 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$700
913 sqft
2BR/1BA in Petersburg, VA - Property Id: 297165 Newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment conveniently located close to I-85 and Boydton Plank Road in Petersburg, VA. Central air and heat, New Floors and paint. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Enon
1 Unit Available
Rivermont Landing
1530 River Tree Drive, Enon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1107 sqft
Rivermont Crossing Apartments - Property Id: 248107 Rivermont Crossing is a luxury apartment and townhome community in Chester, VA. It's so close to major employers like Amazon and Ft.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Petersburg Central Business District
1 Unit Available
233 North Sycamore Street
233 North Sycamore Street, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1109 sqft
Don't miss this OPPORTUNITY to be the First to live in this Spacious UPSCALE completely RENOVATED apartment in the HEART of OLDE TOWNE Petersburg! Walk out your apartment building and be in the HEART of restaurants and shops! Inside, you will be
