7101 Courthouse Road.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking

***HELPING YOU FIND HOME*** Looking for comfortable farmhouse style living? Check out this adorable brick rancher in Prince George, minutes from Fort Lee and local attractions. Shiplap, whitewashed brick fireplace and many other updates make this the perfect home. The screened porch provides the perfect ambiance for those long summer evenings and dinner with friends. This home has a fully enclosed fenced area perfect for your furry friends. Yes, pets are welcome with a few restrictions. Outside you will find two storage sheds and a fire pit area with trails. This lovely home will not last long. Call for your private showing today. **No cats please**