All apartments in Prince George
Find more places like
7101 Courthouse Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prince George, VA
/
7101 Courthouse Road
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:14 PM

7101 Courthouse Road

7101 Courthouse Road · (804) 930-4645
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Prince George
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7101 Courthouse Road, Prince George, VA 23875

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,480

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fire pit
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
***HELPING YOU FIND HOME*** Looking for comfortable farmhouse style living? Check out this adorable brick rancher in Prince George, minutes from Fort Lee and local attractions. Shiplap, whitewashed brick fireplace and many other updates make this the perfect home. The screened porch provides the perfect ambiance for those long summer evenings and dinner with friends. This home has a fully enclosed fenced area perfect for your furry friends. Yes, pets are welcome with a few restrictions. Outside you will find two storage sheds and a fire pit area with trails. This lovely home will not last long. Call for your private showing today. **No cats please**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7101 Courthouse Road have any available units?
7101 Courthouse Road has a unit available for $1,480 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7101 Courthouse Road have?
Some of 7101 Courthouse Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7101 Courthouse Road currently offering any rent specials?
7101 Courthouse Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7101 Courthouse Road pet-friendly?
No, 7101 Courthouse Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prince George.
Does 7101 Courthouse Road offer parking?
Yes, 7101 Courthouse Road offers parking.
Does 7101 Courthouse Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7101 Courthouse Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7101 Courthouse Road have a pool?
No, 7101 Courthouse Road does not have a pool.
Does 7101 Courthouse Road have accessible units?
No, 7101 Courthouse Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7101 Courthouse Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7101 Courthouse Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 7101 Courthouse Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7101 Courthouse Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Branchester Lakes
6797 Lake Rd
Prince George, VA 23875

Similar Pages

Prince George 2 BedroomsPrince George 3 BedroomsPrince George Apartments with ParkingPrince George Apartments with Washer-DryersPrince George Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VANewport News, VAPetersburg, VASuffolk, VAChester, VAWilliamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VABon Air, VAManchester, VAMeadowbrook, VAAshland, VABrandermill, VADumbarton, VACarrollton, VALakeside, VATuckahoe, VARockwood, VAEast Highland Park, VAWyndham, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondCollege of William and MaryChristopher Newport UniversityJ Sargeant Reynolds Community CollegeRandolph-Macon College