prince george
46 Apartments for rent in Prince George, VA📍
Branchester Lakes
6797 Lake Rd, Prince George, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,307
1100 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with in-unit washers and dryers, spacious kitchens, and private patios. Ample community amenities, including a pool and gym. Easy access to I-295. By Fort Lee Golf Course.
6528 Commons Drive
6528 Commons Drive, Prince George, VA
2 Bedrooms
$795
1100 sqft
6528 Commons Drive Available 07/08/20 COMING SOON IN PRINCE GEORGE COMMONS TOWNHOMES! >>>CANNOT LOOK AT OR APPLY FOR UNTIL 07/08/2020 - PRINCE GEORGE COMMONS TOWNHOUSE 2 BR, 1.5 BA, Living room, kitchen w/stove, refrigerator & dishwasher.
6301 Bull Hill Road
6301 Bull Hill Road, Prince George County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
828 sqft
6301 Bull Hill Road Available 07/08/20 DUPLEX COMING SOON IN PRINCE GEORGE! >>>CANNOT LOOK AT OR APPLY FOR UNTIL 7/8/2019<<< - 2BR, 1BA Duplex in Prince George! Living Room, Kitchen with Stove and Refrigerator.
Twin Rivers
600 Winston Churchill Dr, Hopewell, VA
2 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Canterbury Townhouses & Colonial Court
510 Nottingham Ct, Hopewell, VA
1 Bedroom
$859
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canterbury Townhouses & Colonial Court in Hopewell. View photos, descriptions and more!
808 Terrace Ave.
808 Terrace Avenue, Hopewell, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
775 sqft
HOUSE AVAILABLE NOW IN HOPEWELL! - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, stove in eat in kitchen, family room, large corner lot, electric baseboard heat, No A/C Provided (Tenant will have to get their own at their expense) washer/dryer hookups. Section 8 Accepted.
1631 Autumn Dr.
1631 Autumn Woods Drive, Hopewell, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
912 sqft
ATTACHED 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE AVAILABLE NOW. - VIEW BY APPOINTMENT - 2 bedroom, 1 bath, Family room, kitchen with stove, refrigerator & dishwasher, laundry closet with washer/dryer hook-ups. Total electric with heat pump and central air.
605 Eppes Street
605 Eppes Street, Hopewell, VA
3 Bedrooms
$795
1124 sqft
605 Eppes Street Available 07/14/20 COMING SOON >>>CANNOT VIEW OR APPLY FOR UNTIL 7/14/2020 <<< - 3 BR, 1 BA, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen with stove and fridge. Stone Fireplace in dining area with French doors. Covered front porch. Rear deck.
8506 County Drive Prince George County
8506 County Drive, Prince George County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1727 sqft
APPROVED APPLICATION ON THIS PROPERTY - PLEASE CHECK BACK - 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 story cape cod, gas cooking stove and refrigerator in kitchen(refrigerator not guaranteed), well and septic, no cable service - satellite only, 1st floor bedroom,
1201 Edgewood Boulevard
1201 Edgewood Blvd, Hopewell, VA
2 Bedrooms
$975
770 sqft
Duplex Convenient to Ft. Lee - Renovated 2 bedroom duplex with central heat and air, hardwood floors throughout, and large living room. Quiet street. No pets allowed. No smoking. ALL VIEWINGS ARE SCHEDULED THROUGH OUR WEBSITE AT SPRENTALS.
3413 Granby Street Unit C
3413 Granby St, Hopewell, VA
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
3413 C Granby Street, Hopewell - 2 BR, 1.
2508 Berry St
2508 Berry Street, Hopewell, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1302 sqft
More Than Meets The Eye - This Cape Styled home offers more than meets the eye. The 1st level offers a spacious living room, an eat in kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator, and dishwasher, and sliding glass doors to the deck.
1125 Delaware Avenue
1125 Delaware Avenue, Hopewell, VA
3 Bedrooms
$995
831 sqft
Available immediately! This 3 bedroom 2 bath rancher features brand new appliances, cabinets, bathrooms, flooring and paint! Pets welcomed with appropriate fees, breed restrictions apply. App Fee: $50/adult, HVAC filter fee: $10 (addl/month).
3903 Jackson Farm Road
3903 Jackson Farm Road, Hopewell, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1104 sqft
3903 Jackson Farm Road, Hopewell - 3 BR, 1 BA rancher offering approx.
8 Walta Circle
8 Walta Circle, Petersburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
- *Shown by appointment only* This is a 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home located in Petersburg. There is central air and heat and appliances will include a stove and refrigerator. Laundry hookups are available. No pets, No housing vouchers.
419 Briarwood Cir.
419 Briarwood Circle, Prince George County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
874 sqft
2 bedroom Duplex in Prince George **CANNOT APPLY FOR OR VIEW UNTIL 4/7/2020** - 2 BR, 1 BA, Living room, kitchen with refrigerator, gas stove, laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Gas heat/Forced hot air, central A/C. No pets allowed.
800 E. Broadway
800 East Broadway Avenue, Hopewell, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1344 sqft
800 E.
Perry Street Lofts
109 Perry St, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$975
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
880 sqft
At Perry Street Lofts we strive to provide simple luxury to those seeking quality apartment living in the Petersburg area.
Rivermont Crossing
1530 River Tree Dr, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1465 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rivermont Crossing in Chester. View photos, descriptions and more!
Union Flats
15 Market N St, Petersburg, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$660
536 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Riverview Apartments
205 Archer Ave, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1072 sqft
theres no place like the Riverview Apartments in Colonial Heights, VA.
Chesterfield Gardens
2260 Golden Garden Cir, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from I-95, I-295 and highway 288 for shopping and dining. Community features 24 hour gym, parking, tennis court and Google fiber connection. New construction!
Tanglewood Apartments
1700 Johnson Rd, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$745
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Enjoy the best of both worlds at Tanglewood Apartments – our community is nestled in a quiet, peaceful area but only minutes away from the convenience of the city of Petersburg.
Ivy Gates Apartments
101 Ivy Ln, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$920
1369 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments with newly-renovated kitchens, fireplaces and private entrances are available at this community. There's also a playground, picnic area and swimming pool on-site. South Crater Square Shopping Center and Interstate 95 are both easily reached.
