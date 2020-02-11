3566 BELFRY LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated ice maker microwave carpet

Absolutely Super Rental! **** Ready For Immediate Move In **** Freshly Painted From Top To Bottom **** Brand New Upgraded W/W Carpet And Pad Just Installed **** Nice Sun Filled Living Room **** Large Eat-In Kitchen *** Full Size Washer And Dryer **** Fenced Back Yard **** Minutes To Schools And Shopping **** SHOWINGS MUST BE SCHEDULED ONLINE TO RECEIVE CONFIRMATION AND COMBO LOCKBOX CODE **** ALL APPLICANTS MUST FOLLOW THESE INSTRUCTIONS: Go to www.remaxapps.com for online rental processing * Application fee is $55.00 per adult * All applications submitted must be via the online website * The application fee is paid online at the time it is submitted * CERTIFIED CHECK OR MONEY ORDER made payable to RE/MAX Executives must be received with the APPLICATION BEFORE THE APPLICATION CAN BE PROCESSED * Call Bob Swartz at 703-407-7366 with any questions or concerns.