Home
/
Potomac Mills, VA
/
3471 BELFRY LANE
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3471 BELFRY LANE
3471 Belfry Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3471 Belfry Lane, Potomac Mills, VA 22192
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Adorable 3 bedroom, 1.5 Bath. Fenced backyard with storage shed. Section 8 applicants accepted. Washer and dryer "As Is". Fabulous location for I-95 and Potomac Mills shopping district
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3471 BELFRY LANE have any available units?
3471 BELFRY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Potomac Mills, VA
.
Is 3471 BELFRY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3471 BELFRY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3471 BELFRY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3471 BELFRY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Potomac Mills
.
Does 3471 BELFRY LANE offer parking?
No, 3471 BELFRY LANE does not offer parking.
Does 3471 BELFRY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3471 BELFRY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3471 BELFRY LANE have a pool?
No, 3471 BELFRY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 3471 BELFRY LANE have accessible units?
No, 3471 BELFRY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3471 BELFRY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3471 BELFRY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3471 BELFRY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3471 BELFRY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
