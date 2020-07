Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 story colonial townhouse in Heart of Woodbridge. Close to restaurants, shops and major routes. Home offers nicely open layout with plenty of natural light coming through. Backyard is all brick patio and fenced in for your privacy and entertainment. Fresh paint throughout the house. Carpet professionally cleaned. Newer HVAC system, brand new water treatment system installed. 2 reserved parking space and plenty of visitors and street parking available. Pet welcome!