Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:42 PM

123 Apartments for rent in Pimmit Hills, VA with garages

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pimmit Hills
7304 REDD RD
7304 Redd Road, Pimmit Hills, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
Romantic and expanded 4 level Colonial with wrap around deck and dreamy yard on a quiet dead end Street. Perfect for entertaining. Immaculate condition. Chef's Kit. Private deck . Level landscaped fenced yard. 2 car garage.
Last updated July 16 at 12:16 AM
27 Units Available
North Central
Nouvelle
7911 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,940
1171 sqft
Minutes from Tysons Corner in a chic, high-end community. On-site amenities include a fitness center, covered parking, a full-service concierge and a theater room. Units offer Leedo kitchen cabinetry and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
53 Units Available
Old Courthouse
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1112 sqft
Just 20 minutes away from downtown DC and a short ride away from Dunn Loring Metro Station. Elegant homes feature spacious baths, granite counters and private balconies, among other amenities.
Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
53 Units Available
Tysons Central 123
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,588
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,746
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,729
1269 sqft
Silver Line metro stations are a short distance away, giving easy access to downtown D.C. area. The expansive living spaces come with granite counters, fireplaces and ample storage room.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
26 Units Available
Tysons Central 123
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,110
1538 sqft
Walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a resort-style pool and deck, rooftop grilling and dining, and a fitness center. Minutes from Tysons Corner and steps from the McLean metro station.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
East Side
1808 OLD MEADOW RD #1218
1808 Old Meadow Road, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Price Reduced! 1BR+Den or 2BR Condo in the Heart of Tysons Corner! Newly Updated Kitchen, Bath and Wood Flooring. Designer Kitchen with Antique White Cabinets, Stainless Appliances and Granite Counters. Open Living Areas.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Idylwood
7719 Marshall Hts Ct
7719 Marshall Heights Court, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1395 sqft
7719 Marshall Hts Ct Available 08/08/20 Great Tysons Location! 3 Level Townhome w/ Garage! Close to Marshall H.S.

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Idylwood
2162 KINGS GARDEN WAY
2162 Kings Garden Way, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
2136 sqft
Impressive 3-level 3-bedroom 2-bathroom 2-powder room garage-townhouse in sought-after, leafy enclave. Bells and whistles galore! Cathedral ceilings! Great room off the kitchen. Formal living room with fireplace and dining room.

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Falls Church
706 N WEST STREET
706 North West Street, Falls Church, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
1824 sqft
CHARMING UPDATED FARMHOUSE STYLE HOME ON LARGE LOT WITH 4 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULLY RENOVATE BATHS. LARGE DETACHED OVERSIZED 2 CAR GARAGE. UPDATED MARBLE COUNTER TOPS AND NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. LARGE DINING ROOM OFF KITCHEN. 2 ZONE CENTRAL AC.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
8043 MERRY OAKS CT
8043 Merry Oaks Court, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
No in-person showings until tenant moves out end of July, thank you. A large, spacious three bedroom townhome in the heart of Tysons, this property is in walking distance to Tyson's Corner Mall and the upcoming Metro Silver Line.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Courthouse
7981 VIGNE COURT
7981 Vigne Court, Tysons Corner, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2304 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury, super clean, all brick, and light-filled 4-levels of end unit TH in heart of Tysons Cornor. Gleaming hardwood floorsthroughout entire 1st, 2nd, and 3rd levels. 4 bedrooms in up level and 4.5 upgraded bathrooms.

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
8126 BOSS STREET
8126 Boss Street, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1990 sqft
In the heart of Tysons Corner, unbeatable sought-after location, this luxurious 3 bed, 3.

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Tysons East
1601 SPRING GATE DRIVE
1601 Spring Gate Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1202 sqft
GREAT NEW PRICE FOR ONE OF THE LARGEST MODELS IN THE BUILDING!! This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo also has a spacious BALCONY that BACKS TO WOODS & CITY. Located in the GATES OF MCLEAN.

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
2181 WOLFTRAP COURT
2181 Wolftrap Road, Dunn Loring, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1966 sqft
A beautiful end unit town home with two car garage. Convenient location close to Tysons Corner.

Last updated October 16 at 10:40 PM
1 Unit Available
East Side
7721 TREMAYNE PLACE
7721 Tremayne Place, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
834 sqft
SPARKLING CLEAN AND READY FOR YOUR MOVE-IN! Great two bedroom and one bathroom condo with a nice gourmet kitchen with granite & stainless steel appliances * FRESHLY PAINTED AND UPDATED! Beautiful, recently redone floors throughout * Available NOW

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Courthouse
7990 W RESERVE WAY W
7990 Reserve Way, Tysons Corner, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2804 sqft
ALL CARPET IS BEING REPLACED WITH HARDWOOD. An immaculate end unit townhome located in the heart of Tysons Corner is ready for you to move in with fresh paint and new flooring.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
8104 MADRILLON COURT
8104 Madrillon Court, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2052 sqft
DUE TO COVID-19 THERE IS A VIDEO SUPPLIED BY THE TENANT AND NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS AT THIS TIME.

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
8111 MADRILLON COURT
8111 Madrillon Court, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2066 sqft
Stunning end unit 3 BR 3.5 Baths townhouse located in Colonies of Madrillon near Tysons. Walk to Metro, shopping and restaurants. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and island. Main level has bump out and skylight. Open floor plan.

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
East Side
7419 SENECA RIDGE DRIVE
7419 Seneca Ridge Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
2400 sqft
Location, location, location! 3 blocks to metro! 4 story sophisticated Town home large windows for lots of sun light, updated kitchen, formal dining area.

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
2032 MADRILLON SPRINGS COURT
2032 Madrillon Springs Court, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1540 sqft
Beautiful 3 level Townhome with Fully Renovated kitchen!! Granite Countertops, SS appliances and Cherry wood cabinets!! Fenced backyard w/ deck, rec room w/ gas FP & basement at walkout level! Hardwood on main Level. High ceilings & DBL pane windows.
Last updated July 16 at 12:03 AM
18 Units Available
North Central
The Lofts at Park Crest
8210 Crestwood Heights Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
1067 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,755
1610 sqft
This community's residents have a 24-hour concierge, garage parking and a coffee bar. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Jones Branch Park, the Best Buy shopping center and Dulles Access Road are nearby.
Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
25 Units Available
Merrifield
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,934
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,549
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
17 Units Available
Falls Church
West Broad
301 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,323
1168 sqft
Just minutes from Benjamin Banneker Park and Southgate Village Shoppes, this community offers EV charging stations, a cyber lounge and free Wi-Fi in common areas. Apartments include kitchen islands, in-unit laundry and keyless entry systems.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
46 Units Available
Tysons West
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,496
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,854
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,818
1147 sqft
Conveniently located just a block away from SpringHill Metro Station, it offers round-the-clock concierge services. The spacious apartments come with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage room.
City Guide for Pimmit Hills, VA

Today, Pimmit Hills is one of the greenest, most wooded neighborhoods in the greater Fairfax County, Virginia area, but that's thanks to some major community effort. Developers tore up almost all the trees in the area when Pimmit Hills was established in 1950, then homeowners and later developers planted oak, tulip trees and other greenery to beautify the area.

Pimmit Hills is what is known as a census-designated place, rather than a town on its own. Much of Fairfax County is in this format, providing bedroom communities for the large number of commuters into nearby Washington D.C. The nearest urban area to Pimmit Hills is Tysons Corner, a major stop on the Capital Beltway. Pimmit Hills has a population of just over 6,000 concentrated mostly in single-family homes, though more dense developments like apartments and condos have started to emerge on the western edge of town. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Pimmit Hills, VA

Pimmit Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

