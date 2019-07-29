All apartments in Pimmit Hills
Find more places like 7101 Penguin Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pimmit Hills, VA
/
7101 Penguin Plaza
Last updated July 29 2019 at 8:48 AM

7101 Penguin Plaza

7101 Penguin Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7101 Penguin Place, Pimmit Hills, VA 22043
Pimmit Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Renter's Warehouse and Eddie Kim proudly present to you this SPACIOUS 6bed/3Bath Single Family Home in the South Hampton Forest community! Beautifully maintained home in a QUIET Cul-de-sac. TONS of natural light. HUGE Kitchen w/ SS Appliances & massive counter-space. Open floorplan. Shiny hardwood floors throughout. 4-season sun room. Master Bedroom with private en suite. Large jetted soaking tub. Rec room in fully finished basement. Fireplace! Enormous fenced yard with 2 decks! 2 car garage. Laundry Room. Ample Storage. This home is a commuters dream: Around the corner from West Falls Church metro, Tysons Corner, Whole Foods, restaurants/shops, 2 Parks, Downtown Falls Church and 66/495 and 30 minutes from Washington DC! Available September 1. Pets case by case. $45 non-refundable App Fee per person, $10/month Maintenance fee added to rent, $99 move-in fee. To schedule a showing please call/text Eddie at 703-955-9856

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7101 Penguin Plaza have any available units?
7101 Penguin Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pimmit Hills, VA.
What amenities does 7101 Penguin Plaza have?
Some of 7101 Penguin Plaza's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7101 Penguin Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
7101 Penguin Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7101 Penguin Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 7101 Penguin Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 7101 Penguin Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 7101 Penguin Plaza offers parking.
Does 7101 Penguin Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7101 Penguin Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7101 Penguin Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 7101 Penguin Plaza has a pool.
Does 7101 Penguin Plaza have accessible units?
No, 7101 Penguin Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 7101 Penguin Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 7101 Penguin Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7101 Penguin Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 7101 Penguin Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VADunn Loring, VAFalls Church, VAIdylwood, VAMcLean, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VA
Vienna, VALake Barcroft, VAWolf Trap, VAAnnandale, VAWoodburn, VASeven Corners, VAOakton, VAMantua, VAPotomac, MDGreat Falls, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia