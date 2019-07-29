7101 Penguin Plaza

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage pet friendly

Renter's Warehouse and Eddie Kim proudly present to you this SPACIOUS 6bed/3Bath Single Family Home in the South Hampton Forest community! Beautifully maintained home in a QUIET Cul-de-sac. TONS of natural light. HUGE Kitchen w/ SS Appliances & massive counter-space. Open floorplan. Shiny hardwood floors throughout. 4-season sun room. Master Bedroom with private en suite. Large jetted soaking tub. Rec room in fully finished basement. Fireplace! Enormous fenced yard with 2 decks! 2 car garage. Laundry Room. Ample Storage. This home is a commuters dream: Around the corner from West Falls Church metro, Tysons Corner, Whole Foods, restaurants/shops, 2 Parks, Downtown Falls Church and 66/495 and 30 minutes from Washington DC! Available September 1. Pets case by case. $45 non-refundable App Fee per person, $10/month Maintenance fee added to rent, $99 move-in fee. To schedule a showing please call/text Eddie at 703-955-9856