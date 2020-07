Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE 600~no exceptions. No smoking. Ready for immediate occupancy. This beautiful brick home (half a duplex) has a brick wood burning fireplace, all hardwood floors, a GARAGE and a huge storage room in addition to the 3 br 2ba. It is in modern and very good condition and has gorgeous views out the back windows. Back yard will be fenced across the back and would need very little side fence to make a fully fenced back yard. Washer and dryer in house.