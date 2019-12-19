322 OVERLOOK DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage guest parking internet access

Welcome Home to a Spacious 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath + Loft, Garage Townhome. Luxurious Remodeled Master Bath. Dual Vanity w/ Quartz Top, Multi-Shower Head & Rain Shower. Slate Backsplash & Mosaic Tile Accent. Granite Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances. Fresh Paint & Carpet throughout. Soaring Ceilings, Wood Fireplace, Private Deck, and Skylights. Newer HVAC & New Garage Door. Don't miss your chance to live in Historic Occoquan: Annual Fall Arts & Craft Show and Spring RiverFest, Summer Concert Series at River Mill Park. Wonderful Restaurants and shops! Barrington Pointe amenities include an outdoor pool, clubhouse, and gym. Visitor Parking available. Rent includes Water, Sewer, Trash. Tenant Pays Electric/Internet/Cable/Phone.