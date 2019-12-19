All apartments in Occoquan
Find more places like 322 OVERLOOK DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Occoquan, VA
/
322 OVERLOOK DRIVE
Last updated December 19 2019 at 2:05 AM

322 OVERLOOK DRIVE

322 Overlook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

322 Overlook Drive, Occoquan, VA 22125
Occoquan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
internet access
Welcome Home to a Spacious 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath + Loft, Garage Townhome. Luxurious Remodeled Master Bath. Dual Vanity w/ Quartz Top, Multi-Shower Head & Rain Shower. Slate Backsplash & Mosaic Tile Accent. Granite Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances. Fresh Paint & Carpet throughout. Soaring Ceilings, Wood Fireplace, Private Deck, and Skylights. Newer HVAC & New Garage Door. Don't miss your chance to live in Historic Occoquan: Annual Fall Arts & Craft Show and Spring RiverFest, Summer Concert Series at River Mill Park. Wonderful Restaurants and shops! Barrington Pointe amenities include an outdoor pool, clubhouse, and gym. Visitor Parking available. Rent includes Water, Sewer, Trash. Tenant Pays Electric/Internet/Cable/Phone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 OVERLOOK DRIVE have any available units?
322 OVERLOOK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Occoquan, VA.
What amenities does 322 OVERLOOK DRIVE have?
Some of 322 OVERLOOK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 OVERLOOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
322 OVERLOOK DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 OVERLOOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 322 OVERLOOK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Occoquan.
Does 322 OVERLOOK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 322 OVERLOOK DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 322 OVERLOOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 322 OVERLOOK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 OVERLOOK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 322 OVERLOOK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 322 OVERLOOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 322 OVERLOOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 322 OVERLOOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 322 OVERLOOK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 322 OVERLOOK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 322 OVERLOOK DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VALake Ridge, VALaurel Hill, VAWoodbridge, VAMarumsco, VALorton, VADale City, VA
Newington Forest, VANeabsco, VANewington, VAMontclair, VABurke, VASpringfield, VACounty Center, VAWest Springfield, VACherry Hill, VAFort Belvoir, VAFranconia, VABurke Centre, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University