Occoquan, VA
103 WASHINGTON SQUARE COURT
Last updated August 17 2019 at 1:21 AM

103 WASHINGTON SQUARE COURT

103 Washington Square Court · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

103 Washington Square Court, Occoquan, VA 22125
Occoquan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
OPEN HOUSE this Saturday, August 10th 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. A rare rental! 4 level townhome! 4 Bedrooms, 4 full Beautiful outdoor spaces on every level! Hardwood flooring! Gourmet kitchen includes stainless appliances and quartz counters! Unique design! Main level features large rec room with full bath & walks out to rear patio! Kitchen level Includes front balcony and large deck! Hardwood flooring! Bedroom level includes master suite & 2 bedrooms, laundry area. Master suite includes a private balcony, huge walk-in closet, and luxury bath! The 4th level includes bedroom, full bath & private balcony!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 WASHINGTON SQUARE COURT have any available units?
103 WASHINGTON SQUARE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Occoquan, VA.
What amenities does 103 WASHINGTON SQUARE COURT have?
Some of 103 WASHINGTON SQUARE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 WASHINGTON SQUARE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
103 WASHINGTON SQUARE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 WASHINGTON SQUARE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 103 WASHINGTON SQUARE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Occoquan.
Does 103 WASHINGTON SQUARE COURT offer parking?
No, 103 WASHINGTON SQUARE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 103 WASHINGTON SQUARE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 WASHINGTON SQUARE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 WASHINGTON SQUARE COURT have a pool?
No, 103 WASHINGTON SQUARE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 103 WASHINGTON SQUARE COURT have accessible units?
No, 103 WASHINGTON SQUARE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 103 WASHINGTON SQUARE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 WASHINGTON SQUARE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 WASHINGTON SQUARE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 WASHINGTON SQUARE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
