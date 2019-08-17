103 WASHINGTON SQUARE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

OPEN HOUSE this Saturday, August 10th 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. A rare rental! 4 level townhome! 4 Bedrooms, 4 full Beautiful outdoor spaces on every level! Hardwood flooring! Gourmet kitchen includes stainless appliances and quartz counters! Unique design! Main level features large rec room with full bath & walks out to rear patio! Kitchen level Includes front balcony and large deck! Hardwood flooring! Bedroom level includes master suite & 2 bedrooms, laundry area. Master suite includes a private balcony, huge walk-in closet, and luxury bath! The 4th level includes bedroom, full bath & private balcony!