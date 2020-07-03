9604 NONQUITT DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Rarely available unit in sought after Tudor Hall. Home features 3 large rooms and 2.5 baths and boasts a large fenced rear yard with oversize storage shed.Conveniently located near public transportation recreational & shopping centers and Metro. Published photos do not reflect current occupied condition.Property still shows very well. Documents required for application include a duly and fully completed NVAR application form, one month pay stub,1 Year W2 or tax returns.Application fee is $45 per applicant over 18years of age. Application fees must be a money order or cashier's check made payable to Green Homes Realty Home is available for occupancy on November 1 2019