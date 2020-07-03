All apartments in Oakton
9604 NONQUITT DRIVE
Last updated November 2 2019 at 9:45 AM

9604 NONQUITT DRIVE

9604 Nonquitt Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9604 Nonquitt Drive, Oakton, VA 22031

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rarely available unit in sought after Tudor Hall. Home features 3 large rooms and 2.5 baths and boasts a large fenced rear yard with oversize storage shed.Conveniently located near public transportation recreational & shopping centers and Metro. Published photos do not reflect current occupied condition.Property still shows very well. Documents required for application include a duly and fully completed NVAR application form, one month pay stub,1 Year W2 or tax returns.Application fee is $45 per applicant over 18years of age. Application fees must be a money order or cashier's check made payable to Green Homes Realty Home is available for occupancy on November 1 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9604 NONQUITT DRIVE have any available units?
9604 NONQUITT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
Is 9604 NONQUITT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9604 NONQUITT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9604 NONQUITT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9604 NONQUITT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 9604 NONQUITT DRIVE offer parking?
No, 9604 NONQUITT DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 9604 NONQUITT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9604 NONQUITT DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9604 NONQUITT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9604 NONQUITT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9604 NONQUITT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9604 NONQUITT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9604 NONQUITT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9604 NONQUITT DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9604 NONQUITT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9604 NONQUITT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

