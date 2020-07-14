2627 Glengyle Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool pet friendly

Marc Perez and Renter's Warehouse are excited to present this Charming Vienna condo within walking distance Walking distance to Vienna Metro, Flint Hill Elementary, Madison High School, dozens of shops and great restaurants & the W&OD Trail. Two spacious bedrooms, 1 full bath, and 1 half bath. Nice hardwood floors throughout. Quiet, well taken care of neighborhood. Beautiful private back patio with well planted flower beds (blooming now). Access to neighborhood pool. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, HOA fees, community pool, parking, snow removal, lawn service, leaf service. Plenty of parking available. Brand new washer/dryer inside unit. New HVAC. New stove/oven. Walkable to annual Vienna community events (Oktoberfest, Viva Vienna, Taste of Vienna, Halloween Parade) Pets on case by case basis. Application fee $45 per adult. Contact Marc Perez at 571.239.0553 for more information and to schedule a showing.