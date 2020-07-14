All apartments in Oakton
Last updated April 19 2019 at 5:43 PM

2627 Glengyle Drive

2627 Glengyle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2627 Glengyle Drive, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pet friendly
Marc Perez and Renter's Warehouse are excited to present this Charming Vienna condo within walking distance Walking distance to Vienna Metro, Flint Hill Elementary, Madison High School, dozens of shops and great restaurants & the W&OD Trail. Two spacious bedrooms, 1 full bath, and 1 half bath. Nice hardwood floors throughout. Quiet, well taken care of neighborhood. Beautiful private back patio with well planted flower beds (blooming now). Access to neighborhood pool. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, HOA fees, community pool, parking, snow removal, lawn service, leaf service. Plenty of parking available. Brand new washer/dryer inside unit. New HVAC. New stove/oven. Walkable to annual Vienna community events (Oktoberfest, Viva Vienna, Taste of Vienna, Halloween Parade) Pets on case by case basis. Application fee $45 per adult. Contact Marc Perez at 571.239.0553 for more information and to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2627 Glengyle Drive have any available units?
2627 Glengyle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2627 Glengyle Drive have?
Some of 2627 Glengyle Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2627 Glengyle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2627 Glengyle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2627 Glengyle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2627 Glengyle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2627 Glengyle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2627 Glengyle Drive offers parking.
Does 2627 Glengyle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2627 Glengyle Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2627 Glengyle Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2627 Glengyle Drive has a pool.
Does 2627 Glengyle Drive have accessible units?
No, 2627 Glengyle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2627 Glengyle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2627 Glengyle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
