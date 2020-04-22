8499 CANYON OAK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court tennis court

Ready to Rent! End unit townhome offering 3 levels, 3 bedroom and 3.5 baths in Springfield Oaks. This beauty has been recently painted and updated throughout, stainless steel appliances, newer white cabinets, quartz countertops. Open concept floor plan with hardwood floors throughout, wood burning fireplace , private deck and fenced back yard with patio, walkout basement, with full bath. Upper level has 3 bathrooms, owners suite with 2 closets, and en-suite. This cute & cozy home is close to I-95, Lorton VRE, Fort Belvoir, public transportation, Springfield Metro, shops, malls, restaurants, public parks, The community offers walking trails, basketball court, and tennis court . Small pets less then 20 lbs ok with $500 pest deposit and additional fee added to monthly rent with pet may be added. Tenant will pay application fee when completing the application each adult over 18 must complete the application you can go to the following link to submit your application: https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=8499-canyon-oak-dr-springfield-va-22153-glvgf4