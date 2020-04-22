All apartments in Newington
8499 CANYON OAK DRIVE

8499 Canyon Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8499 Canyon Oaks Drive, Newington, VA 22153

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
tennis court
Ready to Rent! End unit townhome offering 3 levels, 3 bedroom and 3.5 baths in Springfield Oaks. This beauty has been recently painted and updated throughout, stainless steel appliances, newer white cabinets, quartz countertops. Open concept floor plan with hardwood floors throughout, wood burning fireplace , private deck and fenced back yard with patio, walkout basement, with full bath. Upper level has 3 bathrooms, owners suite with 2 closets, and en-suite. This cute & cozy home is close to I-95, Lorton VRE, Fort Belvoir, public transportation, Springfield Metro, shops, malls, restaurants, public parks, The community offers walking trails, basketball court, and tennis court . Small pets less then 20 lbs ok with $500 pest deposit and additional fee added to monthly rent with pet may be added. Tenant will pay application fee when completing the application each adult over 18 must complete the application you can go to the following link to submit your application: https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=8499-canyon-oak-dr-springfield-va-22153-glvgf4

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

