8118 KENOVA LANE

Ready to Rent, freshly painted and cleaned, Beautifully renovated, End unit townhouse with 3 finished levels, 3-4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 reserved parking spaces in Saratoga Community. 2,400 s.f. of updates including kitchen, all baths, wood floors on main & upper level, tile floor on lower level with rec room and bonus room, Dining room with walk out to patio, master suite with 3 closets & ensuite bath, wood burning fireplace in rec room, Close to I-95, Belvoir North, Park & Ride to Springfield Metro & Pentagon, a few blocks to Saratoga Shopping Center with food store, shops & restaurants, Pets on a case by case basis with a monthly pet fee. Tenant application fee of $45 per applicant over 18, Community Pool memberships & additional parking available for a fee.