8095 TOPPER COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Say Goodbye to the boring! This beautiful 3-level townhome with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths and a half bath has neutral but tasteful designer paint tones throughout that will mesh with almost anyone decor! This home has easy-to-clean laminate flooring on the main level, wall-to-wall carpet on the lower and upper levels, vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans, window treatments, a full finished basement with two-tone paint and chair railing, brick patio, is located on a cul-de-sac and just a few steps away from a wooded area!