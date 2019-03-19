7910 Larrick Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace

Enjoy the family oriented community in this stunning modern 5 bedroom single family home sitting on the end of a cul-de-sac lot!. Huge driveway, and plenty of space in the backyard to entertain friends and family. The home boasts 5 spacious bedrooms with 2.5 baths, granite counter tops, updated modern bathrooms, hardwood flooring, walk up basement, and custom kitchen cabinetry. Enjoy the outdoors with walking and bike trails, or your private patio in the backyard. Ideal location situated conveniently near dining and shops, just minutes away from Springfield Mall, and 1 minute away from the commuter lot and major highways. Presented to you by Haseeb Javed with Renters Warehouse. Call/Email/ Text Haseeb for a tour at 703.850.7621