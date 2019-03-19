All apartments in Newington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7910 Larrick Court

7910 Larrick Court · No Longer Available
Location

7910 Larrick Court, Newington, VA 22153

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Enjoy the family oriented community in this stunning modern 5 bedroom single family home sitting on the end of a cul-de-sac lot!. Huge driveway, and plenty of space in the backyard to entertain friends and family. The home boasts 5 spacious bedrooms with 2.5 baths, granite counter tops, updated modern bathrooms, hardwood flooring, walk up basement, and custom kitchen cabinetry. Enjoy the outdoors with walking and bike trails, or your private patio in the backyard. Ideal location situated conveniently near dining and shops, just minutes away from Springfield Mall, and 1 minute away from the commuter lot and major highways. Presented to you by Haseeb Javed with Renters Warehouse. Call/Email/ Text Haseeb for a tour at 703.850.7621

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7910 Larrick Court have any available units?
7910 Larrick Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington, VA.
What amenities does 7910 Larrick Court have?
Some of 7910 Larrick Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7910 Larrick Court currently offering any rent specials?
7910 Larrick Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7910 Larrick Court pet-friendly?
No, 7910 Larrick Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newington.
Does 7910 Larrick Court offer parking?
No, 7910 Larrick Court does not offer parking.
Does 7910 Larrick Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7910 Larrick Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7910 Larrick Court have a pool?
No, 7910 Larrick Court does not have a pool.
Does 7910 Larrick Court have accessible units?
No, 7910 Larrick Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7910 Larrick Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7910 Larrick Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7910 Larrick Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7910 Larrick Court does not have units with air conditioning.

