Apartment List
/
VA
/
newington forest
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:37 PM

251 Apartments for rent in Newington Forest, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Newington Forest renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean... Read Guide >

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
7694 MIDDLE VALLEY COURT
7694 Middle Valley Drive, Newington Forest, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2128 sqft
Lovely updated colonial on cul-de-sac. in WEST SPRINGFIELD HS PYRAMID, 3 level, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, plantation shutters, laminate wood floors, Trex deck w/Sun Shade Awning, shed, fenced rear yard.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
7384 HIDDEN KNOLLS COURT
7384 Hidden Knolls Court, Newington Forest, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1742 sqft
3 BR/3.5 BA townhouse with 4 finished levels. 2 fireplaces. Hardwood floors on main level. Eat-in kitchen with granite & Stainless Steel Appliances. Spacious deck off main level w/ attached stairs leading to fenced patio.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
8477 SILVERDALE RD
8477 Silverdale Road, Newington Forest, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
Welcome to 8477 Silverdale Road, a fabulous brick-front, end-unit townhome nestled in the quiet and highly sought-after Forest at Southrun community.
Results within 1 mile of Newington Forest
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
21 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1979 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1127 sqft
With easy access to the I-95, The Cosmopolitan is an attractive option for those seeking quality and convenience. Parking provision, private garage and package-receiving service guarantees self-contained living in the heart of Lorton Station.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
43 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
9137 SILVERSHADOW COURT
9137 Silvershadow Court, Laurel Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1712 sqft
CONVENIENT LOCATION,EASY ACCESS TO I-95, VRE, BEAUTIFUL 3-LEVEL FINISHED BRICK TOWNHOUSE *HARDWOOD FLOORS IN ENTIRE MAIN LVL and STAIRS* GOURMET KITCHEN *** BUMP-OUT BREAKFAST AREA, ***2 CAR GARAGE *** ***BRAND NEW HVAC UNIT***Gorgeous, 3

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
8076 WHITLERS CREEK COURT
8076 Whitlers Creek Court, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2486 sqft
NICE AND CLEAN AND FRESH. LOTS OF NATURAL SUNLIGHT THROUGHOUT. LARGE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERS. NEW STOVE WITH DOUBLE OVENS.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
8003 BETHELEN WOODS LANE
8003 Bethelen Woods Lane, Newington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1980 sqft
Three level townhouse sought after Bethelen Woods. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Newer carpet. Spacious master bedroom with en suite.
Results within 5 miles of Newington Forest
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
27 Units Available
Woodbridge Station
1400 Eisenhower Cir, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,616
1273 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,752
1395 sqft
We know what you want in a home. A well-maintained apartment with lots of room. A location close to public transportation. At Woodbridge Station, you'll enjoy the convenience of in-home washers and dryers and more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
47 Units Available
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
933 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments feature state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provide convenience and comfort. Clubhouse offers 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Playground and dog park nearby.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
4 Units Available
Springfield Gardens
6116 Cumberland Ave, Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near great local shopping, including the Springfield Mall, Target and Macy's. All units feature garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to on-site laundry, courtyard and playground.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
23 Units Available
Burke Shire Commons Apartments
5812 Chase Commons Ct, Burke Centre, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,526
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors, granite counter-top kitchens and spacious living quarters that include a patio tenants may access from both the living-room and the bedroom compliment grounds that include a clubhouse/coffee-bar, a gym and a pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
$
Fort Belvoir
32 Units Available
Belvoir Square
9142 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
Studio
$1,735
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1182 sqft
Luxury green living apartments in prime location. Units include stainless steel appliances and fireplace. Community offers 24-hour gym, game room, pool, business center and valet service. Quick access to two Metro stations and highways.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
39 Units Available
Rivergate
13175 Marina Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,606
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,755
1361 sqft
Luxurious apartments with fully equipped kitchens and open floor plans. Relax on the rooftop terrace when free. Beat the heat at the pool. Near Route 1, I-95, and the local VRE station.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7708 Haynes Point Way L
7708 Haynes Point Way, Franconia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1100 sqft
Unit L Available 07/15/20 Island Creek Condo - Property Id: 300679 2 Bedroom, 2 bathrooms, washer and dryer in the unit, hardwood floors in the living room, carpets in the bedrooms, gas stove and extra storage unit in the basement and a bonus room

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5908 Kara Pl
5908 Kara Place, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1276 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3BR/2.5 Bath Cute & Contemporary Townhouse by VRE - Property Id: 292231 Cute & Contemporary 3BR, 2.5 Bath, 4 split level townhouse in Burke at nearly 1,300 s.f.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
8852 Surveyors Place
8852 Surveyors Place, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,347
1590 sqft
FOR RENT - TOWNHOME IN SPRINGFIELD VA - (8852 Surveyors Place) - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Occoquan
1 Unit Available
408 Fortress Way
408 Fortress Way, Occoquan, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2098 sqft
408 Fortress Way Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Condo with Loft and 2 Wood Burning Fireplaces! - Beautiful Condo in Historic Occoquan, Virginia. Tall ceilings, 2 fireplaces, gleaming hardwood floors, etc.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
6633 CREEK POINT WAY
6633 Creek Point Way, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1704 sqft
Appointment only !! Call Nice tenant !!Magnificent brick-front end-unit townhouse with 2-car garage! New A/C unit and dual zone thermostat. New Hardwood floors in foyer,DR & KIT. Sunken LR has huge bay window.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
7507 CADBURY ROW
7507 Cadbury Row, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1412 sqft
Upgraded Kingstowne TH backing to woods! Maple cabinets, plus stainless & granite in Kitchen. Hardwood floors all main level. Master Bath w/ 2-person soaking tub, skylight, and separate shower. Large deck has stair to hardscape patio.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
7831 SETH HAMPTON
7831 Seth Hampton Drive, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1932 sqft
Totally renovated gorgeous 2 car garage town home with a 3 level bump out. Huge master suite with his and her closets.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
5106 HARFORD LANE
5106 Harford Lane, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1188 sqft
Beautiful interior unit Town Home in sought after Lake Braddock Community.

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
7718 GROMWELL COURT
7718 Gromwell Court, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2085 sqft
Welcome Home! 7718 Gromwell Court is located in the sought-after community of Daventry! The Lovely Colonial Townhome is a MUST SEE! Highlighted by Beautiful Landscaping, this Eton Model Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths, 1 Car
City Guide for Newington Forest, VA

Separated at birth: Though not designated as a city, town or even a village by the United States Census, Newington Forest is still a census-designated place with a population close to that of Newington, VA, which is the city that it was split off from.

A beautiful place marked largely by the Newington Forest neighborhood, Newington Forest provides a quiet area to live away from the hustle and bustle of nearby Washington, D.C. Even with that being the case, the nation's capital is still only about half an hour away, so it's still easily accessible for those who want to break away from the suburbs every so often. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Newington Forest, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Newington Forest renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Newington Forest 2 BedroomsNewington Forest 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewington Forest 3 Bedrooms
Newington Forest Apartments with BalconyNewington Forest Apartments with GarageNewington Forest Apartments with Gym
Newington Forest Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewington Forest Apartments with ParkingNewington Forest Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VA
Countryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VAForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VAAccokeek, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America