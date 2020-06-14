251 Apartments for rent in Newington Forest, VA with hardwood floors
Separated at birth: Though not designated as a city, town or even a village by the United States Census, Newington Forest is still a census-designated place with a population close to that of Newington, VA, which is the city that it was split off from.
A beautiful place marked largely by the Newington Forest neighborhood, Newington Forest provides a quiet area to live away from the hustle and bustle of nearby Washington, D.C. Even with that being the case, the nation's capital is still only about half an hour away, so it's still easily accessible for those who want to break away from the suburbs every so often. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Newington Forest renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.