Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher range refrigerator

Well maintained rental located in the lovely town of Nassawadox. Home has wonderful sunroom where you will want to spend most of your time. Kitchen cute as can be and filled with cabinets, additional space perfect for a pantry. Nice utility room, lg living room, loft for office or room of choice, spacious bedrooms with great closet space. Deck for enjoying outside gatherings and room for your toys or tools in the shed with electric.