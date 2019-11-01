3485 LEGERE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Amazing location! This gorgeous 3-level Townhouse is spacious and sun-filled throughout, offering 3 Bedrooms, 2 full Baths. NEW gourmet Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, mosaic-style tile/backsplash, and a breakfast bar that opens into the dining and living rooms. The fully-finished lower level offers 3rd Bedroom/rec. room options, as well as a full Bathroom and outdoor access to the private brick patio. Commuters dream - close proximity to DC, Pentagon, Old Town and so much more!