All apartments in Montclair
Find more places like 3485 LEGERE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montclair, VA
/
3485 LEGERE COURT
Last updated November 1 2019 at 11:56 AM

3485 LEGERE COURT

3485 Legere Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montclair
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3485 Legere Court, Montclair, VA 22193

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Amazing location! This gorgeous 3-level Townhouse is spacious and sun-filled throughout, offering 3 Bedrooms, 2 full Baths. NEW gourmet Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, mosaic-style tile/backsplash, and a breakfast bar that opens into the dining and living rooms. The fully-finished lower level offers 3rd Bedroom/rec. room options, as well as a full Bathroom and outdoor access to the private brick patio. Commuters dream - close proximity to DC, Pentagon, Old Town and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3485 LEGERE COURT have any available units?
3485 LEGERE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
Is 3485 LEGERE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3485 LEGERE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3485 LEGERE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3485 LEGERE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 3485 LEGERE COURT offer parking?
No, 3485 LEGERE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3485 LEGERE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3485 LEGERE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3485 LEGERE COURT have a pool?
No, 3485 LEGERE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3485 LEGERE COURT have accessible units?
No, 3485 LEGERE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3485 LEGERE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 3485 LEGERE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3485 LEGERE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3485 LEGERE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Montclair 3 Bedroom ApartmentsMontclair Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Montclair Apartments with Washer-DryersMontclair Furnished Apartments
Montclair Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAFort Hunt, VAGreenbriar, VAChantilly, VADranesville, VABryans Road, MDColonial Beach, VA
Wolf Trap, VAKing George, VAFriendly, MDFranconia, VAMount Vernon, VAClinton, MDLowes Island, VALake of the Woods, VABelmont, VALinton Hall, VACoral Hills, MDNeabsco, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia