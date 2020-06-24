14696 PINON COURT

Available Immediately. 2 lvl 3 bed 1.5 baths. Main lvl carpeted LR DR Kitchen, Half bath Top lel has 3 bed and full bath Washer, Dryer in the house. Walk to bus stop. Communicate Direct with Decision Maker Landlord. New Carpet entire house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
