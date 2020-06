Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious, updated condo in a prime location! Two levels, 3 beds, 2.5 baths, and a 1 car garage at a great price. There is a beautiful over-sized deck to enjoy along the back of the condo, endless counter space and updated counters & appliances in the kitchen, and an amazing master suite on the main level. 30 minutes to D.C., 10 minutes to the surrounding commuter lots, and 5-10 minutes to the Woodbridge VRE Station.