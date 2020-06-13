/
174 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mantua, VA
Mantua
3801 LYNN REGIS COURT
3801 Lynn Regis Court, Mantua, VA
Very Spacious (over 3300 SF). 2 CAR GAR, HALF ACRE & CUL-DE-SAC street. Country Kitchen with CHERRY CABINETS, REMODELED BATHS includes dual sinks in hall bath. Double pane Windows. Hardwood FLOORS main & up.
Mantua
3725 PERSIMMON CIRCLE
3725 Persimmon Circle, Mantua, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1610 sqft
Agent: Very nice condo in Fairfax - time reversed kitchen w/ granite counters, cabinets, ss appl, walk inpantry. Baths remodeled from top to bottom. Fresh carpet, lghts.
Mantua
8968 COLESBURY PLACE
8968 Colesbury Place, Mantua, VA
4BR/3BA Split Level one block from Mantua ES. Renovated Kitchen with 42in maple cabinetry andgranite counters, Living Room and Dining Room that opens to charming screened porch. Familyroom & Garage Entrance on main level.
Mantua
3130 CHICHESTER LN
3130 Chichester Lane, Mantua, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
One of the first homes built in Mantua! Close to Mosaic District, shopping, Beltway and Vienna and Dunn Loring Metro Stops.
Mantua
3222 BROOKINGS COURT
3222 Brookings Court, Mantua, VA
This charming home is graciously appointed, traditional colonial with 4BR, 2 1/2 BA, Kitchen adjacent to family room with stone fireplace and hardwood floors. Living room, dining room and all 4 bedrooms have hardwood floors also.
Results within 1 mile of Mantua
Trillium
9335 Lee Hwy, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1131 sqft
High-rise living with spacious balconies to enjoy the view. Convenient to both I-66 and I-495 as well as parks for recreation. Features include walk-in closets and fireplaces, with shared clubhouse and sports courts.
The Amberleigh
8301 Anderson Dr, Woodburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1523 sqft
Close to several parks and I-495, in Mosaic District near Dunn Loring Metro. Beautiful, bright, 1-3 bedroom apartments feature eat-in kitchens and in-unit W/D. Business center, fitness room, picnic area and playground.
Merrifield
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,624
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,155
1290 sqft
Discover bright, spacious apartments with smart style and artistic flair. This is where convenience meets connectivity, where life meets style.
Merrifield
2927 ESPANA COURT
2927 Espana Court, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2002 sqft
Three Level Townhouse with 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Full Bathrooms In A Terrific Location,Minutes To Two Metro Stations (Vienna and Dunn Loring Metro), Moasic & PanAm Shopping Center, I66 & 495.
3080 White Birch Ct
3080 White Birch Court, Oakton, VA
3080 White Birch Ct Available 06/15/20 4BR Townhome walking distance to Vienna Metro! - FRESHLY PAINTED*One of the largest townhomes in this community with over 2,300 livable square footage! Walk to the Vienna metro in less than 10 minutes!
Merrifield
9314 SWEETBAY MAGNOLIA COURT
9314 Sweet Bay Magnolia Court, Merrifield, VA
This home personifies the word luxury. Short distance to Vienna metro. Walk through the front door and you are greeted with subway tiles, a private rec room, 1st floor bed room & full bath.
Merrifield
2909 CEDAREST ROAD
2909 Cedarest Road, Merrifield, VA
BEAUTIFUL BRICK SFH CLOSE TO VIENNA & DC METRO **5BED 3.
Merrifield
2809 LAFORA COURT
2809 Lafora Court, Merrifield, VA
All brick 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath townhome featuring a spacious living/dining area and bright kitchen. Walk-out basement includes a full bathroom, bedroom with french doors off the family room that lead out to a deck and fully fenced yard.
Merrifield
8832 ROYAL DOULTON LANE
8832 Royal Doulton Lane, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2100 sqft
GORGEOUS INSIDE! ELEGANT & BRIGHT 26FT WIDE BRICK FRONT TOWNHOUSE IN GREAT LOCATION ! , 3 BR,3FBA/1HBA, 2 CAR GARAGE, KITCHEN WITH CORIAN COUNTERTOP & CHERRY CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES ,CERAMIC TILED KITCHEN & FAMILY ROOM,2 GAS
3100 WATERLOO LANE
3100 Waterloo Lane, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1568 sqft
Move by mid July. Luxury TH w/ 2 car garage. Walk to Vienna Metro Station & County community center. Fully upgraded gourmet kitchen w/ granite counter top. Hard wood floors though out but bed rooms. Large living room and dining area.
3954 WILCOXSON DRIVE
3954 Wilcoxson Drive, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
1408 sqft
Immediate Delivery! 3 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome in the Comstock neighborhood. Community pool. Great location near historic Fairfax City, the Vienna Metro and George Mason University. Fenced in backyard, hardwood floors.
Merrifield
2957 THOMPSON PARK LANE
2957 Thompson Park Lane, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1980 sqft
*Photos are from 2019 before current tenant**Showings will begin June 1st, 2020**Lock box will be placed on property June 1st, 2020**When showing, please follow CDC guidelines**Application fee is $50 per adult*Beautiful townhouse, close proximity to
3064 WINTER PINE COURT
3064 Winter Pine Court, Oakton, VA
WALK TO VIENNA METRO! Well maintained TH with beautiful brick front and spacious floor plan. 3 finished levels with level walk out to deck and private wooded parkland. Walking distance to Metro Station, shopping, post office.
Merrifield
3044 SILENT VALLEY DRIVE
3044 Silent Valley Drive, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1056 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. Lovely 3-level town-home with nice deck and fenced yard. Well maintained home with updated kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances, granite and much more. Great community and convenient location off Rt 50.
Merrifield
2802 BALLIETT COURT
2802 Balliett Court, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2274 sqft
PRIME LOCATION -Highly desired Merrifield View Location. Home in excellent condition. 24 month minimum lease. Newly renovated. 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 2 renovated Full Baths on Upper Level.
8929 WALKER STREET
8929 Walker Street, Long Branch, VA
Showings by appointment. Immune compromised child of tenant. Tour agents and their clients MUST USE MASKS & GLOVES . Follow CDC guidelines. No children at tours. Tenant will open door for you or offer lockbox at their discretion.
9604 BEL GLADE STREET
9604 Bel Glade Street, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1232 sqft
Available for Immediate Occupancy.Classic Rambler Near Vienna Metro in very good condition. Located on a quiet cul de sac. Main Level includes Living Room with fireplace, Dining Room, Kitchen, 3-Beds, and 1-Full Bath.
2992 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE
2992 Rittenhouse Circle, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1418 sqft
Close to Vienna/Fairfax GMU, Town of Vienna, Mosaic District, parks and easy access to I-66 . Commuter Dream Spot. This beautiful townhouse located at the Lofts at Metro West features open an floor plan, high ceiling and gleaming hardwood floors.
