9020 SOUTHWICK STREET

One block from Mantua Elementary School makes this lovely rambler especially nice for folks with younger children. Also great for runners and dog walkers. The spacious family room has a large skylight in the center of the room and a gas fireplace is on the main level which you don't often find in a rambler floor plan. The living room also has a gas fireplace, a large picture window and hardwood floors. In the lower level there is a huge recreation room (30'x13')which also has a wood burning fire place and brick wall and raised hearth. The 4th bedroom is 15 x 14 with a walk in closet and a large bathroom. From the recreation room you have access to the powder room, the laundry room and the stairwell to the back yard. There are two large sheds for storage and lawn equipment..The lot is flat and has plenty of play area for soccer or football.