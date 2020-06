Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

3705 Sherwood Place Basement Apartment Available 04/15/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bath- Available April - This 1 bedroom basement apartment is close to Virginia Baptist Hospital. Full kitchen with a built in desk as well as a large living room and a nice outside patio area. Washer and dryer included. Ready for move in now!!



One cat allowed.



Call for more information!!!



Bethany

Realty Services Property Management

434-444-7368



