Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking lobby

2914 Langhorne Rd. // 2 BD, 1 BA // $595 - Two-Bedroom, One-Bathroom Home located just off of Park Ave. and Memorial in Midtown Lynchburg. Nice Back Yard. Hardwood Flooring throughout Central Heat/Air. Close to Food, Shopping, and the Bus Line. RS Payne, Dunbar, E.C. Glass School District.



~No Appointment Necessary to view this property! You may come by our office any time during normal business hours and obtain a key. We do require a valid Photo ID and $20 key deposit. The key deposit will be refunded upon return of the key(s). We will not accept any application unless we know you have seen the property.



Our office is located at 2508 Langhorne Road, Lynchburg, VA. We are in the Coldwell Banker Building across from E.C. Glass High School parking lot. Nestled between LPA Sleep Wellness Center and Leech & Hicks Insurance.



Lobby Hours:

Monday through Friday 11 a.m. 3 p.m.



** Please arrive with enough time to view the location(s) and be able to retrieve your key deposit before closing **



Applications are processed on a first-come, first-served basis.



What do we look for in an applicant?



--Income should be 3.5 times the amount of expected monthly rent.

Example: If the expected rent will be $350

$350 x 3.5 = $1,225 monthly income



If your monthly income doesn't meet these requirements, you will need a Co-Signer.

(The Co-Signer will be required to fill out a Co-Signer Application and will need to provide documents we ask of all applicants: Photo ID, Social Security Card, and Proof of Income.)



--Good Rental Reference (No previous evictions).



--We will conduct a Background Check and Credit Check for each person on the application. (Criminal history and low credit scores do not automatically disqualify you.)



--Have you been with your job at least 1 year? (If no, you may need a Co-Signer.)



$30 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) to be paid before we will process your application (No Personal Checks). Applications are kept on file for 30 days.



Standard Deposit is the same as First Months Rent (No Rental History or No Credit / Bad Credit History will be an automatic double deposit First Months Rent x 2)



Pet Deposit (If applicable) is $250 per animal (dogs & cats). This is a one-time fee. It is non-refundable and non-transferable. We do not allow restricted/aggressive dog breeds or dogs over 25 lbs. for this property.



