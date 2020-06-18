All apartments in Lynchburg
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2914 Langhorne Rd.

2914 Langhorne Road · (434) 455-3600 ext. 200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2914 Langhorne Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501
Miller Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 2914 Langhorne Rd. · Avail. now

$595

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
air conditioning
lobby
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
lobby
2914 Langhorne Rd. // 2 BD, 1 BA // $595 - Two-Bedroom, One-Bathroom Home located just off of Park Ave. and Memorial in Midtown Lynchburg. Nice Back Yard. Hardwood Flooring throughout Central Heat/Air. Close to Food, Shopping, and the Bus Line. RS Payne, Dunbar, E.C. Glass School District.

~No Appointment Necessary to view this property! You may come by our office any time during normal business hours and obtain a key. We do require a valid Photo ID and $20 key deposit. The key deposit will be refunded upon return of the key(s). We will not accept any application unless we know you have seen the property.

Our office is located at 2508 Langhorne Road, Lynchburg, VA. We are in the Coldwell Banker Building across from E.C. Glass High School parking lot. Nestled between LPA Sleep Wellness Center and Leech & Hicks Insurance.

Lobby Hours:
Monday through Friday 11 a.m. 3 p.m.

** Please arrive with enough time to view the location(s) and be able to retrieve your key deposit before closing **

Applications are processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

What do we look for in an applicant?

--Income should be 3.5 times the amount of expected monthly rent.
Example: If the expected rent will be $350
$350 x 3.5 = $1,225 monthly income

If your monthly income doesn't meet these requirements, you will need a Co-Signer.
(The Co-Signer will be required to fill out a Co-Signer Application and will need to provide documents we ask of all applicants: Photo ID, Social Security Card, and Proof of Income.)

--Good Rental Reference (No previous evictions).

--We will conduct a Background Check and Credit Check for each person on the application. (Criminal history and low credit scores do not automatically disqualify you.)

--Have you been with your job at least 1 year? (If no, you may need a Co-Signer.)

$30 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) to be paid before we will process your application (No Personal Checks). Applications are kept on file for 30 days.

Standard Deposit is the same as First Months Rent (No Rental History or No Credit / Bad Credit History will be an automatic double deposit First Months Rent x 2)

Pet Deposit (If applicable) is $250 per animal (dogs & cats). This is a one-time fee. It is non-refundable and non-transferable. We do not allow restricted/aggressive dog breeds or dogs over 25 lbs. for this property.

(RLNE5171293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2914 Langhorne Rd. have any available units?
2914 Langhorne Rd. has a unit available for $595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2914 Langhorne Rd. have?
Some of 2914 Langhorne Rd.'s amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2914 Langhorne Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
2914 Langhorne Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2914 Langhorne Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2914 Langhorne Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 2914 Langhorne Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 2914 Langhorne Rd. does offer parking.
Does 2914 Langhorne Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2914 Langhorne Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2914 Langhorne Rd. have a pool?
No, 2914 Langhorne Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 2914 Langhorne Rd. have accessible units?
No, 2914 Langhorne Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2914 Langhorne Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2914 Langhorne Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2914 Langhorne Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2914 Langhorne Rd. has units with air conditioning.
