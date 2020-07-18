All apartments in Lynchburg
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

233 Alta Lane - A

233 Alta Ln · (434) 237-7800
Location

233 Alta Ln, Lynchburg, VA 24502
Vista Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,250

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1850 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
EVERYTHING INCLUDED! Huge two story unit with 5 LARGE size bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout, Large main level laundry room, large kitchen, wrap around deck and tons of off street parking. This breaks down to roughly $450 a room and that includes your power, water, trash, and high speed internet! Awesome opportunity here to get your group of friends together and lease this one quick. This is literally minutes from LU and everything Wards Road / 460!!!! More Pictures Soon as it is currently being updated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 Alta Lane - A have any available units?
233 Alta Lane - A has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 233 Alta Lane - A have?
Some of 233 Alta Lane - A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 Alta Lane - A currently offering any rent specials?
233 Alta Lane - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 Alta Lane - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 233 Alta Lane - A is pet friendly.
Does 233 Alta Lane - A offer parking?
Yes, 233 Alta Lane - A offers parking.
Does 233 Alta Lane - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 Alta Lane - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 Alta Lane - A have a pool?
No, 233 Alta Lane - A does not have a pool.
Does 233 Alta Lane - A have accessible units?
No, 233 Alta Lane - A does not have accessible units.
Does 233 Alta Lane - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 233 Alta Lane - A has units with dishwashers.
Does 233 Alta Lane - A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 233 Alta Lane - A has units with air conditioning.
