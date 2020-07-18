233 Alta Lane - A

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

EVERYTHING INCLUDED! Huge two story unit with 5 LARGE size bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout, Large main level laundry room, large kitchen, wrap around deck and tons of off street parking. This breaks down to roughly $450 a room and that includes your power, water, trash, and high speed internet! Awesome opportunity here to get your group of friends together and lease this one quick. This is literally minutes from LU and everything Wards Road / 460!!!! More Pictures Soon as it is currently being updated.