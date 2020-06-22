All apartments in Lynchburg
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

103 Capital St. #204

103 Capital Street · (434) 444-7368
Location

103 Capital Street, Lynchburg, VA 24502
Cornerstone

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 Capital St. #204 · Avail. Aug 7

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
103 Capital St. #204 Available 08/07/20 2 Bedroom Condo available in Cornerstone - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo available in Cornerstone. Great location! Within walking distance to local restaurants, parks, gyms and much much more. LU Transit picks up in Cornerstone for the convenience of our LU Students.
Water and Trash Included in rent.

Sorry, NO Smoking and NO Pets.

For more information, please call our office at 434-444-7368
Realty Services Property management

To Apply go to: www.444rent.me

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3834940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Capital St. #204 have any available units?
103 Capital St. #204 has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 103 Capital St. #204 currently offering any rent specials?
103 Capital St. #204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Capital St. #204 pet-friendly?
No, 103 Capital St. #204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lynchburg.
Does 103 Capital St. #204 offer parking?
No, 103 Capital St. #204 does not offer parking.
Does 103 Capital St. #204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Capital St. #204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Capital St. #204 have a pool?
No, 103 Capital St. #204 does not have a pool.
Does 103 Capital St. #204 have accessible units?
No, 103 Capital St. #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Capital St. #204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Capital St. #204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Capital St. #204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Capital St. #204 does not have units with air conditioning.
