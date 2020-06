43149 LOUDOUN RESERVE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Stunning house located in Loudoun Valley Estates II. THIS 3 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH HOME MAKES A MOST MEMORABLE FIRST IMPRESSION. HIGHLIGHTED WITH BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGH OUT THE MAIN LEVEL & THE MASTER BEDROOM, A FABULOUS KITCHEN WITH QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS & GORGEOUS BACK SPLASH, LARGE SIZED PANTRY, STONE MOSAIC FIRE PLACE, A DECK OFF THE FAMILY ROOM AND HIGH CEILINGS, AMPLE OF STORAGE SPACE. BRAND NEW PORCELAIN TILE FLOORING IN FOYER, KITCHEN AND MUD ROOM ENJOY THE OPENNESS ALL 3 LEVELS BRING. EASY COMMUTE TO THE CITY, SHOPPING, FINE DINING, COMMUTER ROUTES & GREAT SCHOOLS