23112 SUNBURY ST
Last updated July 25 2019 at 11:12 PM

23112 SUNBURY ST

23112 Sunbury Street · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Parking
Location

23112 Sunbury Street, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA 20148
Loudoun Valley Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
SHORT-TERM RENTAL ONLY. Max lease date Nov. 30, 2019**Minimal maintenance*Modern and sheek*Perfect for corporate executive or between residences*first floor bedroom and full bath; 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on third floor*Total: 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Townhouse **Loudoun Valley Estates offers outdoor pool, fitness center and many recreation courts*easy access to Herndon, Reston, Dulles International airport, Dulles Access/ Toll rd, Greenway*Large living Room*Pre-wired Speakers in Living Room and Deck*Spacious Master Suite with Luxury Master Bath*2 Car Garage*Enjoy Swimming, Tennis and More*Recently Painted!*Gorgeous Gourmet Eat In Kitchen with Mocha Cabinets, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas 6-burner Stove and Huge Island with Pendant lights*Direct access to wide deck off kitchen*Pre-wired Speakers in Living Room and Deck*Spacious Master Suite with two sides of windows, Walkin closet with builtin closet system of shelving and hang rods*Luxury Master Bath with separate shower and soaking tub, two sinks*2 Car Garage*Built in Alarm system*Turnkey ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23112 SUNBURY ST have any available units?
23112 SUNBURY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun Valley Estates, VA.
What amenities does 23112 SUNBURY ST have?
Some of 23112 SUNBURY ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23112 SUNBURY ST currently offering any rent specials?
23112 SUNBURY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23112 SUNBURY ST pet-friendly?
No, 23112 SUNBURY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun Valley Estates.
Does 23112 SUNBURY ST offer parking?
Yes, 23112 SUNBURY ST offers parking.
Does 23112 SUNBURY ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23112 SUNBURY ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23112 SUNBURY ST have a pool?
Yes, 23112 SUNBURY ST has a pool.
Does 23112 SUNBURY ST have accessible units?
No, 23112 SUNBURY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 23112 SUNBURY ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23112 SUNBURY ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 23112 SUNBURY ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 23112 SUNBURY ST does not have units with air conditioning.
