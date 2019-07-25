23112 SUNBURY ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system gym parking pool garage tennis court

SHORT-TERM RENTAL ONLY. Max lease date Nov. 30, 2019**Minimal maintenance*Modern and sheek*Perfect for corporate executive or between residences*first floor bedroom and full bath; 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on third floor*Total: 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Townhouse **Loudoun Valley Estates offers outdoor pool, fitness center and many recreation courts*easy access to Herndon, Reston, Dulles International airport, Dulles Access/ Toll rd, Greenway*Large living Room*Pre-wired Speakers in Living Room and Deck*Spacious Master Suite with Luxury Master Bath*2 Car Garage*Enjoy Swimming, Tennis and More*Recently Painted!*Gorgeous Gourmet Eat In Kitchen with Mocha Cabinets, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas 6-burner Stove and Huge Island with Pendant lights*Direct access to wide deck off kitchen*Pre-wired Speakers in Living Room and Deck*Spacious Master Suite with two sides of windows, Walkin closet with builtin closet system of shelving and hang rods*Luxury Master Bath with separate shower and soaking tub, two sinks*2 Car Garage*Built in Alarm system*Turnkey ready!