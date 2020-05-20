9703 DOULTON COURT

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome home to this spacious 4 bedroom Colonial style home with a finished basement. This Franklin model features an inviting center hall entrance with gleaming wide plank hardwood floors throughout the main level. The updated kitchen has plenty of granite counter space, gorgeous wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances with a separate eat-in area. Natural light fills the bright living room that opens up to a formal dining room. Unwind in the spacious family room with a wood burning fireplace of the kitchen. The laundry room is conveniently located on the main level and has extra cabinet space and a desk area. The master bedroom has a separate sitting area with a built in desk. Relax or entertain in the private backyard with a stone patio. Oversized two car garage has additional storage space. Convenient to public transportation ~ Metro bus, Vienna & Franconia/Springfield metro, restaurants, shopping, entertainment and major commuter I-495. Please call for virtual tour first.