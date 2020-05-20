All apartments in Long Branch
Long Branch, VA
9703 DOULTON COURT
9703 DOULTON COURT

9703 Doulton Court · No Longer Available
Location

9703 Doulton Court, Long Branch, VA 22032

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome home to this spacious 4 bedroom Colonial style home with a finished basement. This Franklin model features an inviting center hall entrance with gleaming wide plank hardwood floors throughout the main level. The updated kitchen has plenty of granite counter space, gorgeous wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances with a separate eat-in area. Natural light fills the bright living room that opens up to a formal dining room. Unwind in the spacious family room with a wood burning fireplace of the kitchen. The laundry room is conveniently located on the main level and has extra cabinet space and a desk area. The master bedroom has a separate sitting area with a built in desk. Relax or entertain in the private backyard with a stone patio. Oversized two car garage has additional storage space. Convenient to public transportation ~ Metro bus, Vienna & Franconia/Springfield metro, restaurants, shopping, entertainment and major commuter I-495. Please call for virtual tour first.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9703 DOULTON COURT have any available units?
9703 DOULTON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Branch, VA.
What amenities does 9703 DOULTON COURT have?
Some of 9703 DOULTON COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9703 DOULTON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9703 DOULTON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9703 DOULTON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9703 DOULTON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Branch.
Does 9703 DOULTON COURT offer parking?
Yes, 9703 DOULTON COURT offers parking.
Does 9703 DOULTON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9703 DOULTON COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9703 DOULTON COURT have a pool?
No, 9703 DOULTON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9703 DOULTON COURT have accessible units?
No, 9703 DOULTON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9703 DOULTON COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 9703 DOULTON COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9703 DOULTON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9703 DOULTON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

