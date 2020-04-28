All apartments in Long Branch
Find more places like 9536 BRADDOCK ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Branch, VA
/
9536 BRADDOCK ROAD
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

9536 BRADDOCK ROAD

9536 Braddock Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9536 Braddock Road, Long Branch, VA 22032

Amenities

air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
GREAT location!! Wonderful in-law suite/apartment! Solid brick in front & back. Fully equipped with Kitchen ,1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bathroom, Living Room, and separate heat/air conditioner control from the main house. Lovingly maintained. Large six windows with view to beautiful gardens in front and back of the apartment on a gorgeous 1/3 Acre Lot! Storage area with a pull-down stairway to the attic. Completely independent with separate entrance to a different street from the main house. Ground level with nothing above or below the apartment. Great access to commuting options: 2 bus lines to the Pentagon at door steps from the house, bus terminal to Pentagon one block from the apartment, & near VRE train to Washington DC. Near free commuter system "slug line" to different places in DC (using express lane - HOV on 395). Stores directly across street: Safeway, CVS, boutiques, restaurants, and many other amenities. About three miles from 495/395, near Braddock Rd. and Oley Ln.. Includes utilities! 1 tenant allowed. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9536 BRADDOCK ROAD have any available units?
9536 BRADDOCK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Branch, VA.
Is 9536 BRADDOCK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9536 BRADDOCK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9536 BRADDOCK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9536 BRADDOCK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Branch.
Does 9536 BRADDOCK ROAD offer parking?
No, 9536 BRADDOCK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 9536 BRADDOCK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9536 BRADDOCK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9536 BRADDOCK ROAD have a pool?
No, 9536 BRADDOCK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 9536 BRADDOCK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9536 BRADDOCK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9536 BRADDOCK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 9536 BRADDOCK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9536 BRADDOCK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9536 BRADDOCK ROAD has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDKings Park West, VABurke, VAMantua, VAKings Park, VAWoodburn, VABurke Centre, VA
West Springfield, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAnnandale, VAWest Falls Church, VASpringfield, VAVienna, VADunn Loring, VAFair Oaks, VAIdylwood, VAMcLean, VANewington Forest, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia