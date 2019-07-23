This stunning all brick front colonial is turn key! Freshly painted! New Kitchen Cabinetry! New Appliances! Eat in Kitchen! Separate Formal Dining Room! Gleaming Hardwoods! Over Sized Bedrooms! Fully Finished Basement with Craft Room! Huge Deck off Kitchen! Fairly Flat Backyard full of Greenery! New Windows and Sliding Glass Doors to be Replaced Mid August! You'll love Living Here!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9036 ASHMEADE DR have any available units?
9036 ASHMEADE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Branch, VA.
What amenities does 9036 ASHMEADE DR have?
Some of 9036 ASHMEADE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9036 ASHMEADE DR currently offering any rent specials?
9036 ASHMEADE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.