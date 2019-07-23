All apartments in Long Branch
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:50 PM

9036 ASHMEADE DR

9036 Ashmeade Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9036 Ashmeade Drive, Long Branch, VA 22032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This stunning all brick front colonial is turn key! Freshly painted! New Kitchen Cabinetry! New Appliances! Eat in Kitchen! Separate Formal Dining Room! Gleaming Hardwoods! Over Sized Bedrooms! Fully Finished Basement with Craft Room! Huge Deck off Kitchen! Fairly Flat Backyard full of Greenery! New Windows and Sliding Glass Doors to be Replaced Mid August! You'll love Living Here!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9036 ASHMEADE DR have any available units?
9036 ASHMEADE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Branch, VA.
What amenities does 9036 ASHMEADE DR have?
Some of 9036 ASHMEADE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9036 ASHMEADE DR currently offering any rent specials?
9036 ASHMEADE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9036 ASHMEADE DR pet-friendly?
No, 9036 ASHMEADE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Branch.
Does 9036 ASHMEADE DR offer parking?
Yes, 9036 ASHMEADE DR offers parking.
Does 9036 ASHMEADE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9036 ASHMEADE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9036 ASHMEADE DR have a pool?
No, 9036 ASHMEADE DR does not have a pool.
Does 9036 ASHMEADE DR have accessible units?
No, 9036 ASHMEADE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9036 ASHMEADE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9036 ASHMEADE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 9036 ASHMEADE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9036 ASHMEADE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
