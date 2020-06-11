8929 WALKER STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Showings by appointment. Immune compromised child of tenant. Tour agents and their clients MUST USE MASKS & GLOVES . Follow CDC guidelines. No children at tours. Tenant will open door for you or offer lockbox at their discretion. Lovely, private landscaped 3/4 ac w/charming brick 4BR, 3BA home w/sunroom, & 2 car garage. Huge conditioned workshop adjoining garage. Woodson HS, Frost MS, & Wakefield Forest ES are all just 5 minutes away. Owners have maintained & improved this home w/great care. Perfect 10! Prof. managed. No Pets. Includes landscape/pond maintenance.