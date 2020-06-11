8929 WALKER STREET

Amenities
Showings by appointment. Immune compromised child of tenant. Tour agents and their clients MUST USE MASKS & GLOVES . Follow CDC guidelines. No children at tours. Tenant will open door for you or offer lockbox at their discretion. Lovely, private landscaped 3/4 ac w/charming brick 4BR, 3BA home w/sunroom, & 2 car garage. Huge conditioned workshop adjoining garage. Woodson HS, Frost MS, & Wakefield Forest ES are all just 5 minutes away. Owners have maintained & improved this home w/great care. Perfect 10! Prof. managed. No Pets. Includes landscape/pond maintenance.