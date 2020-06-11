All apartments in Long Branch
8929 WALKER STREET

8929 Walker Street · (703) 449-7629
Location

8929 Walker Street, Long Branch, VA 22032

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2987 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Showings by appointment. Immune compromised child of tenant. Tour agents and their clients MUST USE MASKS & GLOVES . Follow CDC guidelines. No children at tours. Tenant will open door for you or offer lockbox at their discretion. Lovely, private landscaped 3/4 ac w/charming brick 4BR, 3BA home w/sunroom, & 2 car garage. Huge conditioned workshop adjoining garage. Woodson HS, Frost MS, & Wakefield Forest ES are all just 5 minutes away. Owners have maintained & improved this home w/great care. Perfect 10! Prof. managed. No Pets. Includes landscape/pond maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8929 WALKER STREET have any available units?
8929 WALKER STREET has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8929 WALKER STREET have?
Some of 8929 WALKER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8929 WALKER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8929 WALKER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8929 WALKER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 8929 WALKER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Branch.
Does 8929 WALKER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 8929 WALKER STREET does offer parking.
Does 8929 WALKER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8929 WALKER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8929 WALKER STREET have a pool?
No, 8929 WALKER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 8929 WALKER STREET have accessible units?
No, 8929 WALKER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8929 WALKER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8929 WALKER STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 8929 WALKER STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8929 WALKER STREET has units with air conditioning.
