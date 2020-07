Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool

Fantastic location! Safely walk to middle and high school through neighborhoods. 1 block to Pentagon shuttle, 2 miles to VRE and George Mason University. 2 blocks to community pool and playground and half mile to nature trail. Walk to grocery store and restaurants. BEAUTIFUL 4 bed rooms HOUSE in WOODSON School District. Huge Back Yard with large deck back to woods, BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED AND PRIVACY. Updated Kitchen and floor. Hardwood Floors all Upper Level/Living Rm/Dining Rm. Available August 1st.