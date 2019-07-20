All apartments in Long Branch
Last updated July 20 2019 at 10:53 PM

4222 WORCESTER DR

4222 Worcester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4222 Worcester Drive, Long Branch, VA 22032

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Available for rent now! Wonderfully updated light filled home in Woodson/Frost/Olde Creek school pyramid. Includes and updated kitchen with large breakfast bar, beautiful cabinets with lots of storage, marble countertops. Beautiful main level with open floor plan looking out to wonderfully landscaped front and rear yards. Newly painted. Hardwood on three levels. Very large partially fenced backyard. Finished basement with rec rm. Cozy up next to the natural wood burning fireplace. Located in the Woodson/Frost/Olde Creek school pyramid. Walk to High School. Nearby Pool, Park and Bus stop, Quick access to major roads, shopping & dining. Move in Ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4222 WORCESTER DR have any available units?
4222 WORCESTER DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Branch, VA.
Is 4222 WORCESTER DR currently offering any rent specials?
4222 WORCESTER DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4222 WORCESTER DR pet-friendly?
No, 4222 WORCESTER DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Branch.
Does 4222 WORCESTER DR offer parking?
No, 4222 WORCESTER DR does not offer parking.
Does 4222 WORCESTER DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4222 WORCESTER DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4222 WORCESTER DR have a pool?
Yes, 4222 WORCESTER DR has a pool.
Does 4222 WORCESTER DR have accessible units?
No, 4222 WORCESTER DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4222 WORCESTER DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4222 WORCESTER DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4222 WORCESTER DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4222 WORCESTER DR does not have units with air conditioning.
