4222 WORCESTER DR

Available for rent now! Wonderfully updated light filled home in Woodson/Frost/Olde Creek school pyramid. Includes and updated kitchen with large breakfast bar, beautiful cabinets with lots of storage, marble countertops. Beautiful main level with open floor plan looking out to wonderfully landscaped front and rear yards. Newly painted. Hardwood on three levels. Very large partially fenced backyard. Finished basement with rec rm. Cozy up next to the natural wood burning fireplace. Located in the Woodson/Frost/Olde Creek school pyramid. Walk to High School. Nearby Pool, Park and Bus stop, Quick access to major roads, shopping & dining. Move in Ready!