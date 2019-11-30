4200 KILBOURNE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Spacious 2-level detached home for rent! 3 minute walk to a 29W bus stop with direct access to the Pentagon.~~Ample parking with 2 car garage and huge paved driveway, can easily fit up to 3+ cars! Light filled kitchen with tons of extras: 42~ cabinets, quartz countertops, an apron sink and all stainless steel appliances, including a wall oven and gas cooktop! Family room is spacious and light filled with 4 skylights and a huge bay window bump-out! Tons of storage throughout home: 2 walk in closets in the master bedroom, a cedar closet in the bedroom on the lower level, outdoor covered storage area under family room structure, and even an unfinished storage space! Tons of outdoor entertaining options: a covered front porch, fenced back upper deck, lower patio and even a fully fenced back and side yard! Natural gas hookup on the deck for a natural gas grill. Fireplace is decorative.