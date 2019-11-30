All apartments in Long Branch
4200 KILBOURNE DRIVE
Last updated November 30 2019 at 12:14 AM

4200 KILBOURNE DRIVE

4200 Kilbourne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4200 Kilbourne Drive, Long Branch, VA 22032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious 2-level detached home for rent! 3 minute walk to a 29W bus stop with direct access to the Pentagon.~~Ample parking with 2 car garage and huge paved driveway, can easily fit up to 3+ cars! Light filled kitchen with tons of extras: 42~ cabinets, quartz countertops, an apron sink and all stainless steel appliances, including a wall oven and gas cooktop! Family room is spacious and light filled with 4 skylights and a huge bay window bump-out! Tons of storage throughout home: 2 walk in closets in the master bedroom, a cedar closet in the bedroom on the lower level, outdoor covered storage area under family room structure, and even an unfinished storage space! Tons of outdoor entertaining options: a covered front porch, fenced back upper deck, lower patio and even a fully fenced back and side yard! Natural gas hookup on the deck for a natural gas grill. Fireplace is decorative.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4200 KILBOURNE DRIVE have any available units?
4200 KILBOURNE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Branch, VA.
What amenities does 4200 KILBOURNE DRIVE have?
Some of 4200 KILBOURNE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4200 KILBOURNE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4200 KILBOURNE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4200 KILBOURNE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4200 KILBOURNE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Branch.
Does 4200 KILBOURNE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4200 KILBOURNE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4200 KILBOURNE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4200 KILBOURNE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4200 KILBOURNE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4200 KILBOURNE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4200 KILBOURNE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4200 KILBOURNE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4200 KILBOURNE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4200 KILBOURNE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4200 KILBOURNE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4200 KILBOURNE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

