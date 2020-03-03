All apartments in Long Branch
Long Branch, VA
4126 MAPLE AVENUE
Last updated March 3 2020 at 3:58 AM

4126 MAPLE AVENUE

4126 Maple Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4126 Maple Avenue, Long Branch, VA 22032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Great location and great home. This main living area is super open and bright with tremendous windows, high ceilings, and shiny wood floors. Plus nice modern and open kitchen with Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Spacious rear deck that opens to nice flat yard. Long driveway is great for plenty of parking and guests, plus a carport to keep you covered in the elements. Lower level is great with another full bathroom and lots more space. Come check out this great home. More photos coming after some paint and touch up this week.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4126 MAPLE AVENUE have any available units?
4126 MAPLE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Branch, VA.
What amenities does 4126 MAPLE AVENUE have?
Some of 4126 MAPLE AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4126 MAPLE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4126 MAPLE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4126 MAPLE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4126 MAPLE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Branch.
Does 4126 MAPLE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 4126 MAPLE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 4126 MAPLE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4126 MAPLE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4126 MAPLE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4126 MAPLE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4126 MAPLE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4126 MAPLE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4126 MAPLE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4126 MAPLE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4126 MAPLE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4126 MAPLE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

