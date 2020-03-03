4126 MAPLE AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors carport stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Great location and great home. This main living area is super open and bright with tremendous windows, high ceilings, and shiny wood floors. Plus nice modern and open kitchen with Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Spacious rear deck that opens to nice flat yard. Long driveway is great for plenty of parking and guests, plus a carport to keep you covered in the elements. Lower level is great with another full bathroom and lots more space. Come check out this great home. More photos coming after some paint and touch up this week.