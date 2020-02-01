7577 ALLEGHANY ROAD

Amenities

Available February 1, a beautiful SFH in Manassas! DO NOT GO TO THE PROPERTY WITHOUT SCHEDULING WITH AGENT. DO NOT GO TO THE PROPERTY WITHOUT SCHEDULING WITH AGENT. Easy access to all major highways!! The house has been beautifully renovated. The unit comes with wall to wall hardwood floors, open floor concept between dining room, family room, and kitchen with overhead lighting. This two level home has a spacious back deck, and a huge fenced in backyard great for entertaining. Tons of parking on and around the property. PLEASE NOTE: The basement is occupied and has its own private entrance for the occupant. The house can come furnished or unfurnished. Call or TEXT Jon at 703-349-9919 to schedule a showing. Presented by Jon Bass with Douglas Realty.