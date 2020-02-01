All apartments in Loch Lomond
Last updated February 1 2020

7577 ALLEGHANY ROAD

7577 Alleghany Road · No Longer Available
Location

7577 Alleghany Road, Loch Lomond, VA 20111
Loch Lomond

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available February 1, a beautiful SFH in Manassas! DO NOT GO TO THE PROPERTY WITHOUT SCHEDULING WITH AGENT. DO NOT GO TO THE PROPERTY WITHOUT SCHEDULING WITH AGENT. Easy access to all major highways!! The house has been beautifully renovated. The unit comes with wall to wall hardwood floors, open floor concept between dining room, family room, and kitchen with overhead lighting. This two level home has a spacious back deck, and a huge fenced in backyard great for entertaining. Tons of parking on and around the property. PLEASE NOTE: The basement is occupied and has its own private entrance for the occupant. The house can come furnished or unfurnished. Call or TEXT Jon at 703-349-9919 to schedule a showing. Presented by Jon Bass with Douglas Realty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7577 ALLEGHANY ROAD have any available units?
7577 ALLEGHANY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loch Lomond, VA.
What amenities does 7577 ALLEGHANY ROAD have?
Some of 7577 ALLEGHANY ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7577 ALLEGHANY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7577 ALLEGHANY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7577 ALLEGHANY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7577 ALLEGHANY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loch Lomond.
Does 7577 ALLEGHANY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 7577 ALLEGHANY ROAD offers parking.
Does 7577 ALLEGHANY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7577 ALLEGHANY ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7577 ALLEGHANY ROAD have a pool?
No, 7577 ALLEGHANY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7577 ALLEGHANY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7577 ALLEGHANY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7577 ALLEGHANY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7577 ALLEGHANY ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7577 ALLEGHANY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7577 ALLEGHANY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

