Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

9848 LUCK PENNY COURT

9848 Luck Penny Court · No Longer Available
Location

9848 Luck Penny Court, Linton Hall, VA 20136
The Villages at Saybrooke

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
Beautiful single family home located on a cul de sac lot. In the Patriot H.S. pyramid. The home has a spacious backyard that backs to trees. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. 4 bedrooms and 2 baths on upper floor. Luxurious master suite with soaking tub and separate shower. Fully finished lower level with rec room, den (or 5th bedroom) and full bath. Screen porch, deck and playground. This home has it all! Please call Alt Agent, Casey Zobrist 703-899-2746 for all questions, showings and applications. Owner prefers 2 year min. Lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9848 LUCK PENNY COURT have any available units?
9848 LUCK PENNY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 9848 LUCK PENNY COURT have?
Some of 9848 LUCK PENNY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9848 LUCK PENNY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9848 LUCK PENNY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9848 LUCK PENNY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9848 LUCK PENNY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linton Hall.
Does 9848 LUCK PENNY COURT offer parking?
No, 9848 LUCK PENNY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9848 LUCK PENNY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9848 LUCK PENNY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9848 LUCK PENNY COURT have a pool?
No, 9848 LUCK PENNY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9848 LUCK PENNY COURT have accessible units?
No, 9848 LUCK PENNY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9848 LUCK PENNY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9848 LUCK PENNY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9848 LUCK PENNY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9848 LUCK PENNY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

