9848 LUCK PENNY COURT

Beautiful single family home located on a cul de sac lot. In the Patriot H.S. pyramid. The home has a spacious backyard that backs to trees. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. 4 bedrooms and 2 baths on upper floor. Luxurious master suite with soaking tub and separate shower. Fully finished lower level with rec room, den (or 5th bedroom) and full bath. Screen porch, deck and playground. This home has it all! Please call Alt Agent, Casey Zobrist 703-899-2746 for all questions, showings and applications. Owner prefers 2 year min. Lease.